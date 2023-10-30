Reinhardt Captures $15,000 Oktoberfest Victory at Bridgeport

From A2DPR.com

Kyle Reinhardt has won a lot of races in his home state of New Jersey over the years, but the one box he had not checked yet was a 410 sprint car victory there.

Opportunities are not plentiful to do so given the rarity of 410 races in NJ but each time Bridgeport Motorsports Park has the sprint cars on the card, Reinhardt is there along with a large contingent of family and friends.

Reinhardt has been fast all year, including a top-five finish at Bridgeport with the highly competitive High Limit Series. Back in May, he scored a runner-up finish at the Swedesboro track with the All Star Circuit of Champions.

This time $15,000 was up for grabs and Reinhardt was on a mission.

QUICK RESULTS

DATE: October 28, 2023

Team: Capitol Renegade No.91

Event: Oktoberfest

Track: Bridgeport Motorsports Park

City, State: Swedesboro, NJ

Quick Stats: 25 cars, Qualifying 1st Group 3, Heat 3rd (4), Dash 2nd (2), A-main 1st (2)

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Once again, Reinhardt was fast out of the box in the Capitol Renegade, Coors Banquet Beer, Henry’s Wrecker Service No.91. He clocked in quickest in group three qualifying with a lap of 12.904 seconds around the 4-tenths mile, high banked facility.

The qualifying effort put Reinhardt 4th on the grid for his 8-lap heat race. He grabbed 3rd at the drop of the green and held on to that spot to the finish to transfer and lock into the dash.

The dash redraw put Reinhardt on the outside of the front row. He gave chase to polesitter Justin Peck but settled for a runner-up finish.

Starting on the outside of the front row alongside Peck, Reinhardt wasted no time. He took command of the race on lap one of the 35-lap finale using the high line off of turn two. He had Peck and Anthony Macri hot on his heels.

Peck pressured Reinhardt for the next twenty laps as the pair diced through lapped traffic at a torrid pace. Meanwhile, Danny Dietrich was inching closer to the front.

A caution with sixteen laps remaining turned into a fuel stop. When the race resumed, Dietrich wrestled 2nd away from Peck. Meanwhile, Reinhardt caught lapped traffic again and sliced through it quickly, keeping lapped cars between himself and Dietrich.

With three laps remaining, Dietrich had clear track between himself and Reinhardt, but the Neptune City, NJ native dove low into turn one on the final lap, clearing a lapped car and putting a cushion between himself and Dietrich again. The move sealed the $15,000 victory and ignited a huge celebration with family, friends, and of course a Coors Banquet beer in hand.

“Man, I love racing here. I love racing in New Jersey. So many friends and family out here, it’s an awesome deal to win this.“, a very happy Reinhardt said in victory lane. “We’ve been so close so many times to win a 410 race in NJ, it just means a lot to finally get it done.“

“It got really hairy a few times tonight. This place is just so fast…badass fast. We were catching the lapped cars so quickly, it was really hard to judge where they were going.“

“I can’t thank my friends and family enough and of course my crew, Chris, David, Lawnton, Kent, and Mike. The people who support me, Wayne Quackenbush and Capitol Renegade, Coors Banquet Beer and Ace Distributing, and Henry’s Wrecker Service. They are the ones behind the scenes who really make this happen for me.“

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2023 season.

Kyle can be contacted via kylereinhardt46@gmail.com.

UP NEXT

Reinhardt now has three wins on the season at three different tracks. He and the team will take the upcoming weekend off, then return to the site of his first victory this year, BAPS Motor Speedway, where he will close out his schedule with the Les Stewart Showdown on November 11th.

You can follow Reinhardt’s social media channels listed below or check Addicted2DirtPR.com/Events for the latest schedule updates.

SEASON STATS

60 races, 3 wins, 13 top 5’s, 30 top 10’s, 39 top 15’s

PARTNER SPOTLIGHT

Coors Banquet Beer

HISTORY

Coors Banquet beer was first brewed 150 years ago. It was the original product brewed by Adolph Coors in Colorado when he first established his brewery in 1873.

Over those 150 years, Coors has not compromised their craft. Since day one Coors Banquet has been brewed only in Golden, Colorado, with Rocky Mountain spring water and Moravian barley.

The company will celebrate their sesquicentennial on September 30th, 2023, with a huge street festival in the town where it all began – Golden, Colorado. This memorable event will feature a lineup of live musical performances, local artisans, brewery tours, limited-edition merch, and great food and beer.

SUPPORT LOCAL

Ace Distributing is a leading beverage wholesaler in South Central Pennsylvania, right in the heart of the racing community.

When you head to your favorite dirt track, you want your favorite ice cold beer to enjoy, right? Ace services over 1,400 direct retail partners across Lancaster, York, Adams, Franklin, Fulton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry, Mifflin, and Juniata counties.

That means you can pick up some Coors Banquet beer from your local distributor on the way to your favorite track!