No brakes needed for Moran in OCRS victory run at Caney Valley Speedway

By John Rittenoure

CANEY, Kans. (November 4, 2023) – Rees Moran make it look easy racing to his fourth AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car feature in the season finale Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway.

But it was far from easy. Moran was fortunate as he raced the last half of the 30-lap feature without brakes.

“Track was really good. Definitely my style,” Rees Moran said. “The first ten laps I felt real good then we had a caution and either the brakes boiled over or we just lost them. It made it a lot tougher to get around the track with speed. I had to slow down on entering which I knew would make the guys behind me catch me.”

Moran was worried about pole sitter Danny Wood who was right behind him.

“Danny Wood is always fast. You can’t count him out,” Moran said. “I was just hoping he would race me clean if he did get me. I hit the wall once in (turns) 3 and 4. I had no where to go and scraped the wall. Bu we brought it home in one piece.”

Moran beat Wood into the lap one lead and went the distance despite the problems he was having.

“You had to get a good start,” Moran said of racing Wood into the early lead. “Danny’s car takes off real good, so I knew I had to get the jump and take off early. Luckily I got it and stayed in clean air and run my race.”

Baron Silva finished third behind Wood, Alex Sewell charged from ninth to fourth and Johnny Kent rounded out the top five to capture the 2023 OCRS championship.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kansas

November 4, 2023

Ameriflex Hose and Accessories A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 2. 55W-Danny Wood[1]; 3. 17S-Baron Silva[3]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[9]; 5. 55-Johnny Kent[4]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[14]; 7. 1H-Emilio Hoover[5]; 8. 5-Joe Bob Lee[6]; 9. 7-Andy Duncan[15]; 10. 12M-Mitchell Barros[10]; 11. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[7]; 12. 7F-Noah Harris[11]; 13. 85-Gage Winters[12]; 14. 50Z-Zach Chappell[13]; 15. 2L-Joshua Tyre[8]; 16. (DNS) 44-Jared Sewell

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[1]; 2. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[6]; 3. 55-Johnny Kent[3]; 4. 55W-Danny Wood[8]; 5. 12M-Mitchell Barros[2]; 6. 7F-Noah Harris[5]; 7. 85-Gage Winters[4]; 8. (DNS) 44-Jared Sewell

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17S-Baron Silva[1]; 2. 1H-Emilio Hoover[4]; 3. 2L-Joshua Tyre[3]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran[7]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 6. 7-Andy Duncan[8]; 7. (DNF) 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]; 8. (DQ) 31-Casey Wills[2]

Lap Leaders: Rees Moran 1-30

Margin of Victory: 0.134

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Casey Wills +8

2023 Winners: 03/11 – Tanner Conn, Red Dirt Raceway; 03/18 – Fred Mattox, Tulsa Speedway; 04/01 – Zach Blurton, Enid Speedway; 04/15 – Zach Blurton, Longdale Speedway; 05/26 – Sean McClelland, Arrowhead Speedway; 05/27 – Alex Sewell, Salina Highbanks Speedway; 06/10 – Alex Sewell, Lawton Speedway; 06/15 – Rees Moran, Lucas Oil Speedway; 06/16 – Whit Gastineau, I-70 Motorsports Park; 06/17 – Rees Moran, Lake Ozark Speedway; 06/23 – Rees Moran, Red Dirt Raceway; 07/15 – Kyle Clark, Creek County Speedway; 07/29 – Zach Chappell, Caney Valley Speedway; 08/19 – Johnny Kent, Elk City Raceway Park; 08/20 – Danny Smith, Lawton Speedway; 09/09 – Alex Sewell, Caney Valley Speedway; 09/30 – Danny Wood, Salina Highbanks Speedway; 10/07 – Blake Edwards, Caney Valley Speedway; 10/14 – Joe Wood, Jr., Red Dirt Raceway; 10/27 – Whit Gastineau, Thunderbird Speedway; 11/04 – Rees Moran, Caney Valley Speedway.

Final Top 10 Standings: 1. Johnny Kent, 2140; 2. Danny Wood, 2114; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 2015; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 2000; 5. Zach Chappell, 1861; 6. Joshua Tyre, 1617; 7. Fred Mattox, 1473; 8. Rees Moran 1382; 9. Emilio Hoover, 1321; 10. Mitchell Barros, 1261.

