Changing things up Thursday night at the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals, Victory Fuel has come on board to sponsor the fourth night of event qualifying.

By Nick Graziano

BRANDON, SD (Nov. 8, 2023) – A pair of six-figure World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events will highlight the four-day BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, June 19-22, 2024.

In addition, The Greatest Show on Dirt will return Labor Day Weekend for a new two-day Huset’s Shootout, with the finale paying $40,000 to win, marking six Feature races for the World of Outlaws this year at Huset’s Speedway.

The marquee event in June kicks off with a new two-day $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Hustle (June 19-20), followed by the even bigger two-day $250,000-to-win, $5,000-to-start BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals (June 21-22). The $250,000 check equals the largest payout in World of Outlaws history, established last season with this event. Each of the opening night races (June 19 and June 21) will pay $20,000 to the winner.

A complete format for each event during the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals week will be released closer to the crown jewel event.

Four-day ticket packages are currently on sale at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

The new two-day Huset’s Shootout on Labor Day Weekend will run Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, with the winner of the event finale receiving $40,000.

The event is part of a tripleheader with action beginning on Friday, Aug. 30, when the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars kick off the weekend with the Bull Haulers Brawl Season Championship presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking.

Three-day ticket packages and camping for the Huset’s Shootout go on sale Thursday, Nov. 9, at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap of each event live on DIRTVision.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY – Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.