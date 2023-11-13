Aaron Reutzel Remains Winning with POWRi 410 BOSS Championship Night at Tulsa Speedway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (11/12/23) Aaron Reutzel would reign supreme at Tulsa Speedway with the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series on Championship Night in the rescheduled Dirt-Down in T-Town to notch his second-straight victory leading all thirty circuits in an outstanding finale feature event.

Proceeding onto the smooth and speedy surface with a great slate of top-notch entrants in the season finale of the POWRi 410 BOSS would see Cory Eliason set the track record quick qualifying time of 12.527-second lap with Brenham Crouch and Aaron Reutzel each earning heat racing victories.

Taking the track into the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Aaron Reutzel and teammate Cory Eliason lined up in the front row, Aaron Reutzel would gain the lead on the opening lap as Cory Eliason, Brenham Crouch, Jace Park, and Blake Hahn all battled within the top five.

Cruising out front with a comfortable lead, Aaron Reutzel would attempt to route the field for the second night as lap traffic would quickly come into play with Cory Eliason and Brenham Crouch battling diligently for the runner-up positioning while gaining on the leader.

Setting the stage for late-race dramatics, Aaron Reutzel would continue to hold off the valiant attempts from both Eliason and Crouch while dueling with lap traffic until a spinning car in front of the leaders would cause the only caution of the feature and clipping the leading Reutzel while slowing.

Holding the front of the field for the entire thirty-lap feature, Aaron Reutzel would not be detoured after the caution contact to earn his third career POWRi 410 BOSS feature victory in an action-packed main event.

“This was a great way to end the season after we thought the year was over. A fun race track but kind of tricky to make a great show.” said the back-to-back winning Aaron Reutzel in the Tulsa Oklahoma winner’s circle ceremony celebrations. Adding, “Great weekend for RSR with both cars on the podium every night and I couldn’t be more excited about next year”.

Contesting intently behind would find track record holder Cory Eliason finishing runner-up with Brenham Crouch in hot pursuit to placing on the final podium placement from the starting third on the initial green flag.

Advancing one position in the feature Blake Hahn would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Zane DeVault would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at Tulsa Speedway Championship Night.

Tulsa Speedway | POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series | 11/12/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 8-Cory Eliason(12.527)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 1-Brenham Crouch

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 8X-Aaron Reutzel

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 8 X-Aaron Reutzel

Super Clean Hard Charger: 51B-Joe B Miller

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 8X-Aaron Reutzel

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 8X-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 8-Cory Eliason[2]; 3. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 5. 6Z-Zane DeVault[6]; 6. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno[7]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[14]; 9. 87J-Jace Park[4]; 10. 37-Bryce Norris[9]; 11. 79-Gage Montgomery[16]; 12. 17GP-Cole Duncan[10]; 13. 17-Landon Britt[15]; 14. 16TH-Kevin Newton[12]; 15. 53-Brett Wilson[13]; 16. 12-Jeffrey Newell[18]; 17. 3-Bubba Hunt[17]; 18. 22X-JJ Hickle[11].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1-Brenham Crouch[2]; 2. 8-Cory Eliason[4]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 5. 6Z-Zane DeVault[3]; 6. 22X-JJ Hickle[8]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 8. 17-Landon Britt[6]; 9. (DNS) 3-Bubba Hunt.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8X-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 87J-Jace Park[3]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris[1]; 5. 17GP-Cole Duncan[5]; 6. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]; 7. 53-Brett Wilson[8]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery[7]; 9. (DNS) 12-Jeffrey Newell.

Hoosier Racing Tire Qualifying 1: 1. 8-Cory Eliason, 00:12.527[18]; 2. 8X-Aaron Reutzel, 00:12.699[16]; 3. 6Z-Zane DeVault, 00:12.883[5]; 4. 87J-Jace Park, 00:12.974[10]; 5. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:13.032[9]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.077[12]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:13.144[17]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:13.189[7]; 9. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.218[15]; 10. 17GP-Cole Duncan, 00:13.236[1]; 11. 17-Landon Britt, 00:13.237[14]; 12. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:13.467[3]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.468[13]; 14. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:13.492[4]; 15. 22X-JJ Hickle, 00:13.539[2]; 16. 53-Brett Wilson, 00:13.543[11]; 17. 3-Bubba Hunt, 00:15.353[6]; 18. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 00:22.678[8].

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.

