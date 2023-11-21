Huset’s Speedway Featuring Several Marquee Events and Strong Weekly Program in 2024 Season

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Nov. 20, 2023) – The 2024 racing season at Huset’s Speedway will showcase 22 nights of competition highlighted by four events that pay at least $40,000 to win.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits for six race nights. The four-day BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals runs June 19-22 with the special $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle on June 20. The event finale pays $250,000 – a World of Outlaws record – to the winner for the second straight year.

Additionally, the World of Outlaws invades the track during Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1) for the Huset’s Shootout capped by a $40,000-to-win main event.

The famed 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals is July 17-20 with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series taking part in the final three nights, including the $53,000-to-win finale.

Multiple other nights offer stout payouts, including $20,000 to the feature winner during the other two nights (June 19 and June 21) of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

There is a $7,000-to-win Border Battle race for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars on July 28.

The 2024 season kicks off at Huset’s Speedway on May 12 with the traditional Mother’s Day Opener.

The three featured divisions at Huset’s Speedway – the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks – will all be part of the opener and will each have at least 11 weekly shows.

All three division championships were separated by less than two dozen points in 2023 when 38 different drivers earned at least one feature triumph during the 48 total A Mains at the track.

Featured nights next season include Heiman Fire Equipment Night on June 2, Frankman Motor Company Night on June 9, the Ben Nothdurft Memorial during Bargain Barn Tire Center Night on July 17, Kwik Trip, Inc., Night on July 20 and the Folkens Brothers Trucking Bull Haulers Brawl Season Championship Night on Aug 30.

Also of note, the first night of the Silver Dollar Nationals on July 17 will feature the Tri-State Late Models and the Dirt Crown Stock Cars. The Tri-State Late Models will return the following night during the opening round of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series action. The final two nights of the event welcome the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series.

Additionally, the season finale Huset’s Shootout featuring the World of Outlaws on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 will have the Midwest Sprint Touring Series in action both nights.

Visit the Huset’s Speedway website for the complete 2024 racing schedule.

