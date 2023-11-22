Order Your National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum “Members Only” Jan Opperman #99 Die-cast Today!

Knoxville, IA, November 21, 2023 – The much-anticipated announcement is upon us for the latest “Members Only” National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum die-cast!

Acme Trading Company is producing the beautiful 1:18 scale 1972 Bogar #99 Jan Opperman sprint car die-cast. The cars are available to members of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. Only 400 cars are being produced! Assure your piece of history by ordering today!

“Mat Long and the folks at Acme Trading Company have done another unbelievable job with this die-cast!” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Coordinator, Bill Wright. “This car has been a part of our ‘Tribute to Williams Grove Speedway’ exhibit, and the die-cast is like looking at the car sitting in the museum. The Bogar car was the biggest part of Jan’s record-breaking season in which he won 44 times in 95 starts in 1972. To top it off, the car, owned by Adail Gayhart, will remain in the museum a while longer! This is a great opportunity for our generous members to grab a piece of Jan Opperman’s rich history in the sport of sprint car racing!”

“Members Only” cars from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum sell out quickly, so get yours today!

Up to two die-casts can be ordered ($141.95 each includes shipping in the United States) by National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum members. To order online, visit www.SprintCarStuff.com. If ordering online, please enter your member number in the “Notes” section at checkout. Shipping is tentatively scheduled for January or February.

You can also call 641 842-6176, or 1 800 874-4488.

Please note additional international shipping prices…

Canada – add $26

Australia – add $53

Europe – add $45

If you’d like to purchase a die-cast and are not a supporting member, you can get membership information by calling the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 641 842-6176.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com