Farmers and Cogleys Team Up for Races at Millstream in 2024

From Brian Liskai

FINDLAY, Ohio- Millstream Speedway near Findlay, Ohio will roar back to live in 2024 under new ownership and a new promotion team.

MS Properties, Matt and Beth Cogley recently purchased the four-tenths-mile dirt track and have begun to work on the facility. The Cogleys will be teaming up with Rich and Shelly Farmer to promote races at Millstream in 2024. The Famers recently took over promoting Fremont Speedway again after having operated the “Track That Action Built” for 10 years (2008-2017) and in years past have promoted events at Millstream Speedway.

“We are excited to work with Matt and Beth to bring Millstream back up and running successfully. In an age where more and more dirt tracks are closing, it’s fantastic to be able to help keep a historic track running. The enthusiasm of the area fans and race teams for this is very encouraging,” said Rich Farmer.

The schedule of races for 2024 is dependent on the amount of work that can be accomplished over the off-season.

“Matt and Beth have been hard at work and a lot of area fans have come out to help. Right now we’re looking at a handful of special events at Millstream in 2024,” said Farmer.

Matt Cogley has been a Lightning Sprint racer for 5 years, also running a 360 sprint car in the 2022 season. The Cogleys’ son Alex also raced Lightning Sprints for three years and spent a year traveling with a professional sprint car team out of Texas.

“We know we have a lot to learn about operating a racetrack. The support we have received for getting Millstream back up and running has been incredible and we look forward to working with Rich and Shelly in 2024 and learning what it will take to be successful,” said Beth Cogley.

Millstream Speedway opened in 1952 as a five-eighths-mile oval and was shortened to its current size in 1960. The track operated under many owners and managers regularly through 1999 – including a stint in the 1970s under the direction of the then Fremont Speedway promoters. The track reopened in 2008 and closed again in 2022. Since then Millstream has hosted a few select shows.

Keep up to date on the progress at Millstream by following them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Millstream.Speedway.