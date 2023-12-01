2024 SCHEDULE: 86-Night Calendar Highlighted by Crown Jewels, New Tracks, Returning Favorites

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 30, 2023) – The 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule is set to bring The Greatest Show on Dirt coast to coast with new tracks, multiple six-figure crown jewels and iconic venues.

From Volusia Speedway Park in February to the championship finale at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in November, the 2024 season will have 86 race nights at 41 different tracks and 19 different states.

Along the way, the nation’s top Sprint Car drivers will take on new tracks, make long-awaited returns, compete in the sport’s most prestigious crown jewels, and race in many events that have become staples of the calendar.

“We’re really looking forward to the robust schedule assembled for 2024,” Series Director Carlton Reimers said. “We listened to both teams and fans and put together a calendar featuring the biggest crown jewel events in the sport and exciting new facilities, while returning to fan favorites. Every year we strive to make sure fans in all regions of the country get to enjoy The Greatest Show on Dirt.”

GETTIN’ STARTED:

For the 20th year in a row, the World of Outlaws campaign will kick off in Florida with Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL) hosting the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 7-10. The four nights will culminate in the crowning of the Big Gator champion.

Then, four wheels will meet two wheels for the second straight year when the Series returns to Volusia for the Bike Week Jamboree, March 3-4, occurring in conjunction with the iconic Bike Week, which takes place throughout the Daytona Beach region.

NEW ADDITIONS:

Kennedale Speedway (March 8-9) – The first of four new facilities The Greatest Show on Dirt will visit in 2024 begins a spring swing in the south. Kennedale Speedway – a Texas quarter mile – will host the Series for two nights of action in “The Lone Star State.”

Big O Speedway (March 22) – Two weeks after Kennedale, the tour tackles another new Texas track. The World of Outlaws will invade Ennis, TX’s Big O Speedway for a Friday night battle at the quarter mile in late March.

Thunderbird Speedway (March 29) – The third new track on the 2024 calendar takes the tour to the “Sooner State.” Muskogee, OK’s Thunderbird Speedway will host the World of Outlaws for the first time ever on March 29. The half mile recently welcomed the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) with Sam Hafertepe Jr. winning.

Arrowhead Speedway (April 6) – The last of the four tracks that the World of Outlaws will debut at in 2024 is Arrowhead Speedway. Like Thunderbird, Arrowhead also recently hosted ASCS. The Series will make a springtime visit as the Colcord, OK 1/3-mile has the honor of hosting the sixth Jason Johnson Classic.

BACK ON THE SCHEDULE:

Paducah International Raceway (April 19) – The World of Outlaws are returning to “The Bluegrass State” for the first time since 2012 with a visit to Kentucky’s Paducah International Raceway. The trip promises to provide a new winner at the track as all four previous winners are not active competitors.

Jacksonville Speedway (May 1) – Illinois race fans are in for a treat as the World of Outlaws return to the endlessly exciting Jacksonville Speedway for some midweek racing in May. Brad Sweet topped the most recent trip to the quarter mile.

Fremont Speedway (May 27) – Memorial Day takes the tour to an Ohio destination that hasn’t been visited since 2016 – Fremont Speedway. The Monday night race will be the ninth in Series history at “The Buckeye State” 1/3-mile.

Selinsgrove Speedway (Oct. 11-12) – It’s been 32 years since the World of Outlaws last visited PA’s Selinsgrove Speedway, but that’ll change next year. The half mile will host the Series for the Jim Nace Memorial in mid-October with a $30,000-to-win finale. When the World of Outlaws made their last trip to Selinsgrove, Todd Shaffer drove Gary Turnbaugh’s #11 to his only Series win on June 1, 1991.

Dirt Oval 66 (Oct. 18-19) – The second and final Illinois stop of the season will see the Series return to Joliet’s Dirt Oval 66 for a pair of races in the fall. Donny Schatz topped the last event at the 3/8 mile in 2017.

Riverside International Speedway (Oct. 25-26) – The end of October will bring the Series to Arkansas’ Riverside International Speedway for the first time since 2018. The two nights will be the 16th and 17th World of Outlaws races at the quarter mile.

MAINSTAYS:

Tri-State Speedway (April 20) – Southern Indiana will see the World of Outlaws come to town when Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway hosts its annual World of Outlaws race in the spring. The 1/4-mile track also produces some of the best racing of the season.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (April 12-13/Aug. 2-3) – The World of Outlaws make their standard springtime stop at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in mid-April. The two nights at the Pevely, MO bullring serve as a precursor to August’s Ironman 55.

16th Ironman 55 – The Ironman 55 isn’t for the faint of heart as it ignites a 55-lap battle on one of the fastest bullrings in the country – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The two-nights conclude with the longest Feature of the season in terms of laps, and the winner goes home with the iconic dumbbell trophy and $20,000. This year, Kyle Larson bested Logan Schuchart in a race he called “the most fun Sprint Car race I’ve ran maybe ever.”

Beaver Dam Raceway (May 31-June 1) – The first trip to “The Badger State” in 2024 takes the tour to Beaver Dam Raceway. The Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial will take place slightly earlier than normal in 2024 but still feature all the same action Beaver Dam offers with $20,000 going to the winner of the finale.

Knoxville Raceway (April 26-27/June 14-15/Aug. 7-10) – The World of Outlaws will get three trips to “The Sprint Car Capital of the World” in 2024. First, the Series will visit Knoxville Raceway for a doubleheader, April 26-27. Then, the usual June visit moves back a week (June 14-15) in 2024 with an exciting schedule alignment. The World of Outlaws will compete for a pair of nights at Knoxville during NASCAR’s Cup Series debut at nearby Iowa Speedway. In August, Knoxville will welcome the World of Outlaws back for the prestigious Knoxville Nationals.

Cedar Lake Speedway (June 28-29) – Expect fireworks on and off the track when the World of Outlaws journey to Cedar Lake Speedway at the end of June. On top of providing thrilling racing, the New Richmond, WI facility also puts on a can’t-miss fireworks show with the Fourth of July right around the corner.

Wilmot Raceway (July 12-13) – After taking Fourth of July weekend off, the Series heads to another familiar facility when Wilmot hosts the Larry Hillerud Memorial. The event will grow in 2024 as it becomes a two-night visit to the Wisconsin oval.

Brad Doty Classic (July 16) – The World of Outlaws salute the kid from Apple Creek, OH on a Tuesday summertime with the Brad Doty Classic. Attica Raceway Parks hosts the highly anticipated event that saw Kyle Larson become the first to win two in a row this past season.

Williams Grove Speedway (May 10-11/July 26-27/Oct. 4-5) – The famed half-mile track will continue to host the World of Outlaws for its three marquee events against the PA Posse. First will be the Morgan Cup in May before the Summer Nationals in late July. The epic Outlaw versus PA Posse battle will see its biggest fireworks of the year at the National Open in October.

CROWN JEWELS:

Huset’s High Bank Hustle/Nationals (June 19-22) – The 2024 Summer of Money will begin in a massive way as the Huset’s High Bank Nationals will grow even more. Next season’s edition will be two events within one. Wednesday’s $20,000-to-win opener will lead into Thursday’s $100,000 payday in the Huset’s High Bank Hustle. Then Friday will transition to the Huset’s High Bank Nationals with another $20,000 on the line before Saturday’s finale puts up another $250,000 to the winner.

41st Kings Royal (July 19-20) – The 41st King will be crowned a week later than usual as Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal moves seven days from its normal mid-July slot on the calendar. Per usual, Friday’s Knight Before will precede the Kings Royal. And then, on Saturday, King XLI will be decided and bank a six-figure payday. This July, Donny Schatz claimed his sixth crown and could tie Steve Kinser’s record of seven in 2024.

63rd Knoxville Nationals (Aug. 7-10) – The entire Sprint Car world will converge on Knoxville, IA in early August for the 63rd running of the The Granddaddy of ’em All. The Knoxville Raceway crown jewel will again offer a huge, balanced purse across the four-day event with the champion claiming of the year’s biggest checks. Kyle Larson topped the most recent running for his second NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals title.

46th Jackson Nationals (Aug. 16-17) – After the Knoxville Nationals, it’s straight to another crown jewel as Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex hosts the 46th Jackson Nationals. The last two editions of the prestigious event have belonged to Carson Macedo.

62nd National Open (Oct. 4-5) – The 62nd running of the Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway falls just outside of summer’s space on the calendar. But one of the sport’s most historic crown jewels belongs in the list of major money events. The finale will hand out another huge payday to the winner.

CALIFORNIA LOVE:

Stockton Dirt Track (Sept. 6) – The California swing will kick off with a track that the World of Outlaws haven’t invaded since 2019 – Stockton Dirt Track. The 3/8-mile was an annual staple from when it opened in 2013 through 2019, and the Series will return in early September.

Tom Tarlton Classic (Sept. 7) – Night two of the “Golden State” stay takes the teams south to Hanford, CA’s Kings Speedway for the fifth Tom Tarlton Classic. As a tribute to Tom and Tommy Tarlton’s famed all black Sprint Car, the winner will again take home $21,000.

Bakersfield Speedway (September 13) – After being absent last year, the World of Outlaws are back to Bako in 2024. Bakersfield Speedway will host the Series for the 12th time. California’s own Giovanni Scelzi topped the 2022 event at the 1/3 mile.

Merced Speedway (September 14) – Another “Golden State” oval back after a one-year hiatus is Merced Speedway. The high-banked quarter mile bullring hosts the World of Outlaws for the sixth time and first since Carson Macedo’s 2022 triumph.

Dennis Roth Classic (Sept. 20-21) – The World of Outlaws will invade Tulare, CA’s Thunderbowl Raceway for the third running of the Dennis Roth Classic in late September. As a nod to Roth’s iconic #83 that has toured with the Series for decades, the finale will award a huge $83,000 paycheck to the winner.

FULL 2024 SCHEUDLE:

Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 7-10 – Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Sunday-Monday, March 3-4 – Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Friday-Saturday, March 8-9 – Kennedale Speedway Park (Kennedale, TX)

Friday-Saturday, March 15-16 – Cotton Bowl Speedway (Paige, TX)

Friday, March 22 – Big O Speedway (Ennis, TX)

Saturday, March 23 – Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

Friday, March 29 – Thunderbird Speedway (Muskogee, OK)

Saturday, March 30 – 81 Speedway (Wichita, KS)

Friday, April 5 – US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

Saturday, April 6 – Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, OK)

Friday-Saturday, April 12-13 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Friday, April 19 – Paducah International Raceway (Paducah, KY)

Saturday, April 20 – Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

Friday-Saturday, April 26-27 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Wednesday, May 1 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Friday-Saturday, May 3-4 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Wednesday, May 8 – Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, PA)

Friday-Saturday, May 10-11 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Friday, May 17 – Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

Saturday, May 18 – Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH)

Friday-Saturday, May 24-25 – Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH)

Monday, May 27 – Fremont Speedway (Fremont, OH)

Friday-Saturday, May 31-June 1 – Beaver Dam Raceway (Beaver Dam, WI)

Friday, June 7 – River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND)

Saturday, June 8 – Ogilvie Raceway (Ogilvie, MN)

Friday-Saturday, June 14-15 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)\

Wednesday-Saturday, June 19-22 – Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, SD)

Friday-Saturday, June 28-29 – Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, WI)

Friday-Saturday, July 12-13 – Wilmot Raceway (Wilmot, WI)

Tuesday, July 16 – Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

Friday-Saturday, July 19-20 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Wednesday, July 24 – BAPS Motor Speedway (York Haven, PA)

Friday-Saturday, July 26-27 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Sunday, July 28 – Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 7-10 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

Friday, Aug. 23 – River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND)

Saturday, Aug. 24 – Red River Valley Speedway (West Fargo, ND)

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 – Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, SD)

Friday, Sept. 6 – Stockton Dirt Track (Stockton, CA)

Saturday, Sept. 7 – Kings Speedway (Hanford, CA)

Friday, Sept. 13 – Bakersfield Speedway (Bakersfield, CA)

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Merced Speedway (Merced, CA)

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA)

Friday, Sept. 27 – Wayne County Speedway (Orrville, OH)

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH)

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, CA)

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12 – Selinsgrove Speedway (Selinsgrove, PA)

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19 – Dirt Oval 66 (Joliet, IL)

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26 – Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, AR)

Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 6-9 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, NC)

