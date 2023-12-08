World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Return to Jackson Motorplex Next Summer During FENDT Jackson Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Dec. 7, 2023) – Jackson Motorplex will highlight the 2024 racing season with the 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals, which runs Aug. 15-17.

The final two nights of the marquee event feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series with $25,000 up for grabs for the winner of the finale, which also pays $2,000 to start.

In addition to the World of Outlaws, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will be in action with a $2,500-to-win main event on Aug. 16. The final night of the FENDT Jackson Nationals welcomes the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360ci winged sprint cars with a special $5,000-to-win feature.

Both classes will kick off the action for the FENDT Jackson Nationals on Aug. 15 with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event allotting $3,000 to the winner.

Advance race tickets and camping sites can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The remaining dates for the 2024 Jackson Motorplex schedule will be released in the near future.

