On this edition of the Open Wheel Spectacular T.J. is joined by Derek Bean in the co-host chair to discuss some of the major news coming out of the Performance Racing Industry trade show surrounding the World of Outlaws, High Limit Sprint Car Series, and USAC National Sprint Car Series.

Legendary driver and fabricator Mike Fedorcak, creator of the legendary “Munchkin” race car, helps us preview the upcoming Rumble in Fort Wayne taking place on December 29-30.