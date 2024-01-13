Carson Macedo Wins $15,000 to Win Allstars Challenge

JANCOURT EAST, SA (January 13, 2024) – Carson Macedo won his second sprintcar feature of the weekend after picking up the victory during the Allstar Sprintcar Challenge Saturday night at Simpson Speedway with the Australian Sprintcar Allstars series. Macedo from Lemore, California picked up $15,000 for the victory.
The victory was Macedo’s third of the 2024 calendar year. Rusty Hickman, Brock Hallett, Jordyn Charge, and Lachland McHugh rounded out the top five.
The rest of the American contingent at Simpson Speedway included Justin Peck finishing in 8th, Chase Randall in 9th, Riley Goodno was 16th, Kaleb Henry 17th, and Sheldon Haudenschild finished in 20th position.
Alllstar Challenge
Simpson Speedway
Jancourt East, South Australia
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Feature:
1. USA99-Carson Macedo
2. V40-Rusty Hickman
3. Q5-Brock Hallett
4. V60-Jordyn Charge
5. VA71-Lachlan McHugh
6. V35-Jamie Veal
7. S98-Chad Ely
8. USA2-Justin Peck
9. USA9-Chase Randall
10. V68-Brett Milburn
11. V11-Chris Solomon
12. D26-Todd Moule
13. SA11-Scott Enderl
14. VA75-David Donegan
15. V88-Robbie Farr
16. USA45-Riley Goodno
17. USA88-Kalib Henry
18. V70-John Vogels
19. V72-Jake Smith
20. USA25-Sheldon Haudenschild