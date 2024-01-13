Carson Macedo Wins $15,000 to Win Allstars Challenge

JANCOURT EAST, SA (January 13, 2024) – Carson Macedo won his second sprintcar feature of the weekend after picking up the victory during the Allstar Sprintcar Challenge Saturday night at Simpson Speedway with the Australian Sprintcar Allstars series. Macedo from Lemore, California picked up $15,000 for the victory.

The victory was Macedo’s third of the 2024 calendar year. Rusty Hickman, Brock Hallett, Jordyn Charge, and Lachland McHugh rounded out the top five.

The rest of the American contingent at Simpson Speedway included Justin Peck finishing in 8th, Chase Randall in 9th, Riley Goodno was 16th, Kaleb Henry 17th, and Sheldon Haudenschild finished in 20th position.

Alllstar Challenge

Simpson Speedway

Jancourt East, South Australia

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Feature:

1. USA99-Carson Macedo

2. V40-Rusty Hickman

3. Q5-Brock Hallett

4. V60-Jordyn Charge

5. VA71-Lachlan McHugh

6. V35-Jamie Veal

7. S98-Chad Ely

8. USA2-Justin Peck

9. USA9-Chase Randall

10. V68-Brett Milburn

11. V11-Chris Solomon

12. D26-Todd Moule

13. SA11-Scott Enderl

14. VA75-David Donegan

15. V88-Robbie Farr

16. USA45-Riley Goodno

17. USA88-Kalib Henry

18. V70-John Vogels

19. V72-Jake Smith

20. USA25-Sheldon Haudenschild