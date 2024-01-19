New ownership, 24-race schedule set for OCRS in 2024

From John Rittenoure

TULSA, OK (January 17, 2024) – New ownership and a 24 race schedule is on tap for AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories Oil Capital Racing Series fans and competitors in 2024.

Tim Kent, who served as Race Director in 2023, will continue in that role for 2024 but will also now be the owner after purchasing the series from Caney Valley Speedway promoter Kerry Gorby.

Eleven tracks in three states will host OCRS events in 2024.

Creek County Speedway heads the list of events with five. Red Dirt Raceway will host four shows with Lawton Speedway, Thunderbird Speedway, Salina Highbanks Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway and Lake Ozark Speedway having two races each. Enid Speedway, Tulsa Speedway, Arrowhead Speedway and a first time visit to Beaver County Raceway round out the schedule.

The season opens on March 1 with the 7th annual Spring Nationals at Red Dirt Raceway and continues for a second night on March 2. On June 21 Red Dirt will hold the Mike Peters Freedom 40 Classic, and will host the 9th annual Pat Suchy Classic on October 12.

After a successful visit last season, OCRS will travel to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri on May 25-26 for two days of racing with POWRi.

AmeriFlex Challenge 9 will return to Salina Highbanks Speedway on September 28.

2024 AmeriFlex OCRS Sprint Car Schedule of Events

March 1-2 – Red Dirt Raceway

March 16 – Creek County Speedway

April 26 – Thunderbird Speedway

April 27 – Creek County Speedway

May 24 – TBA

May 25-26 – Lake Ozark Speedway

June 1 – Enid Speedway

June 15 – Creek County Speedway

June 21 – Red Dirt Raceway

June 22 – Beaver County Raceway

June 29 – Caney Valley Speedway

July 6 – Lawton Speedway

July 20 – Salina Highbanks Speedway

July 27 – Tulsa Speedway

August 17 – Lawton Speedway

August 24 – Caney Valley Speedway

September 13 – Thunderbird Speedway

September 14 – Creek County Speedway

September 28 – Salina Highbanks Speedway

October 12 – Red Dirt Raceway

October 26 – Arrowhead Speedway

November 2 – Creek County Speedway