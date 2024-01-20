Haudenschild Holds Off McFadden to Win Preliminary Feature at the Classic

By T.J. Buffenbarger

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 20, 2024) — Sheldon Haudenschild continues to rally after a tough start to his Australian tour winning his second feature of the week Saturday night during the 51st Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway.

Haudenschild took the lead from James McFadden on lap 16 of the 30-lap main event. McFadden kept Haudenschild in his sights and was able to close to his back bumper with four laps to go when Marcus Dumesny had a right rear tire explode while running third.

After the restart Haudenschild was able to pull away from McFadden for the victory. Cason Macedo charged from 11th starting spot to round out the podium.

South Australia driver Luke Dillon found some rubber on the bottom of the race track late in the feature and dove back up to fourth position with Justin Peck rounding out the top five.

One of the favorites to win the Classic coming into the weekend, defending Australian Sprintcar Title winner Jock Goodyer, was involved in a big crash on the opening lap after Callum Williamson tipped over in turn three, sending multiple cars into the wall trying to avoid the incident including Goodyer.

