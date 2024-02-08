Photo Gallery: Wednesday Night at the 2024 DIRTcar Nationals Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Landon Crawley (#7S) and Anthony Macri (#39). (Action Photo) Brad Sweet. (Action Photo) Zeb Wise. (Action Photo) Austin McCarl. (Action Photo) Brad Sweet with his crew in victory lane after winning the feature event during the opening night of the 2024 DIRTcar Nationals Wednesday night at Volusia Speedway Park. (Action Photo) Landon Crawley (#7S) and Anthony Macri (#39). (Action Photo) Wayne Johnson. (Action Photo) Bill Rose. (Action Photo) Carson Macedo. (Action Photo) Brian Brown. (Action Photo) Ryan Harrison. (Action Photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Action Photo) (l to r) Second place Tyler Courtney, winner Brad Sweet, and third place David Gravel after the feature event Wednesday night at Volusia Speedway Park. (Action Photo) Danny DIetrich. (Action Photo) Landon Crawley. (Action Photo) Creed Kemenah. (Action Photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3Z) and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H). (Action Photo) Cars waiting to be pushed off at Volusia Speedway Park. (Action Photo) The parade lap before the opening night feature event of the 2024 DIRTcar Winter Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park. (Action Photo) Cory Eliason. (Action Photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (Action Photo) Brent Marks. (Action Photo) Corey Day. (Action Photo) Donny Schatz. (Action Photo) Brad Sweet celebrating his feature victory during the first event of the 2024 season for the World of Outlaws Wednesday night at Volusia Speedway Park. (Action Photo) DIRTcar NationalsPhoto GalleryVolusia Speedway ParkWorld of Outlaws