Four-Day Ticket Sales for Gold Cup Released to Public

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., February 18, 2024… The 70th Anniversary of the Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts is scheduled for August 21 – 24. Starting today, fans can purchase their four-day tickets to this historic event located at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico by following this direct link https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/2024-gold-cup-4-day-pass?t=212

The 70th edition of this race will feature the High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series created by Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet. This National touring sprint car 410 series just kicked off their 2024 campaign with over 50 sprint cars competing in Florida. The Saturday night Gold Cup main event winner will receive a record $100,070 pay day. It is the largest amount of money ever offered to win during the long era of racing at the Silver Dollar Speedway. Fans will not want to miss this opportunity to secure the best seats for this history-making event.

Camping for the Gold Cup at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds will go on sale March 2nd. Fans interested in reserving a camping spot will need to call (530) 966-4020 or e-mail camping at silverdollarspeedway@yahoo.com

Mike Curb is celebrating 60 years of involvement with motorsports. His passion for motorsports is undeniable. During his tenure in auto racing, Curb’s name has been associated with IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, USAC and all types of sprint car racing. He has amassed over 1,000 wins spread out amongst 55 different types of race cars. “Mike is one of the most passionate people I have ever met when it comes to auto racing,” said Sweet. “It is an honor to have his name at the front of this year’s Gold Cup and making this race the biggest paying sprint car race to win on the West Coast.”

For fans unable to attend any of the four nights of racing, Flo Racing will have you covered starting with the Wednesday night, August 21st winged 360 race. The following three nights will feature the High Limit Racing Series.

All Gold Cup ticket inquiries for the upcoming Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts questions can be e-mailed to sdsgoldcuptix@yahoo.com.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.