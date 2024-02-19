GOT THE GIG! HULBERT NAMED FULL-TIME USAC NATIONAL ANNOUNCER FOR 2024

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (February 19, 2024)………Bryan Hulbert has been named the full-time lead announcer for USAC national racing in 2024.

Hulbert’s role will encompass full coverage of each and every event on the Silver Crown, AMSOIL Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship schedule on the track’s public address system as well as on FloRacing’s live stream of every race throughout the 2024 USAC national season.

Originally hailing from New Mexico, but now residing in Oklahoma, Hulbert announced the first six races of the USAC season during the recent Winter Dirt Games XV series in February in Florida, having the opportunity to announce for an organization he has long held an affinity for since his youngest days as a race fan.

“It’s very humbling to get the chance to represent USAC, its drivers and sponsors,” Hulbert said. “USAC is a series I’ve followed since I was a kid and have always held in high regard. I’m looking forward to the season and the challenges that come with it. Winter Dirt Games gave me a chance to work with the entire team and get a feel for how the series runs on a night-to-night basis, start making connections with the teams and establishing a routine.”

Hulbert has handled announcing duties at racetracks for 18 seasons. He started as a trackside reporter in 2006 before taking on the role of lead announcer in 2007 at dirt tracks such as Southern New Mexico Speedway and Texas’ El Paso Speedway Park.

A jack of all trades in motorsports, Hulbert has worked extensively in the departments of marketing, public relations, graphic design, ad design, commercial production, voiceovers, hanging banners, production work, you name it.

Hulbert has also been a fixture on the microphone at the Chili Bowl Nationals for more than a decade, a role he will retain during the winter months following the conclusion of the USAC season.

“The fun part about my job is that I still get to be a fan and contribute to the sport I love,” Hulbert stated. “Chili Bowl and the Tulsa Shootout are the same way, and fortunately, working for USAC will allow me to keep doing what I’ve been doing in Tulsa with the added benefit of being able to follow teams and drivers I normally only get to see one week a year. It’s definitely going to make studying for the test a lot easier!”

Hulbert’s next gig with USAC will arrive when the National Sprint Car season resumes on Friday, April 5, for the running of the Jim Hurtubise Classic at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.