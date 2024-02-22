FULLY RECOVERED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED LAST APRIL, SHANE SEXTON IS 100% FOR SATURDAY’S PERRIS OPENER

By Scott Daloisio

(Warner Springs, CA, February 20, 2024) On a pleasant spring night 10 months ago, “Shugah” Shane Sexton was involved in one of the wildest sprint car crashes in the 27-season history of Perris Auto Speedway. Despite climbing out of the car and walking back to his pit, something was not right. It turned out to be a broken back that plagued him for the rest of the year. This Saturday night, February 24th, the Avanti Doors and Windows USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series opens its 20th season, and Sexton, who is now fully recovered, will be back in action.

“Shugah” Shane Sexton at the end of the 2023 campaign at the Cocopah Speedway.

After coming from the back to finish second in the companion lightning sprint car main on the ill-fated night, Sexton’s wild crash took place during the running of the USAC/CRA main event. Coming off of turn two in the 30-lapper, Sexton tapped wheels with another car. While the other car continued to race down the back straightaway, Sexton’s #74B catapulted into a series of terrifying flips. At one point just past the middle of the back straight, his car was higher than the track billboards and was dangerously close to flying out of the ballpark. The missile finally came to a stop inside the track about half a straightaway from where it was launched.

Safety crews quickly arrived on the scene and began to help Sexton. Amazingly, the GAS Chassis built by his father Stan did its job of protecting the young driver. The car suffered little damage. Just as astonishing, Sexton climbed out of the car and sat down on the crash wall for a few minutes before walking back to his pit area. However, all was not well.

“I was surprised that he got out of the car as quickly as he did,” longtime Perris Auto Speedway infield announcer Chris Holt said after the frightening crash. “The car held up very well and suffered very little damage. But Shane was as white as a sheet. He was definitely shaken up.”

After a couple of nights of achy sleeping, the Warner Springs, California driver decided to go to the hospital to get checked out. It was there that he learned he had fractured his T3 and T5 vertebrae and compressed a couple of others. Surprisingly, that only knocked him out of action for five weeks before he climbed back into Mike Schweitzer’s lightning sprint at the Bakersfield Speedway where he finished 10th.

While he was quickly back in the lightning, he only raced eight other times before the season concluded. And he was not at 100%.

“It is pretty good,” Sexton confirmed when queried on how his back injury was doing earlier this week. “I do not wake up hurting anymore. I am pretty healed up. I would say I am back to 100%. Towards the end of last season, I was not 100% physically and mentally, really.”

Needless to say, like all racing drivers he wants to get back in his car and back in action. He is healed physically and mentally and he will enter the new season in better shape equipment wise as well. In addition, after suffering the back injury, he now has a CASM Safety shock absorbing seat mount system in his car to prevent another back injury.

“Coming into this year, we are the most prepared we have ever been at the beginning of the season in any type of racing I have done,” Sexton said. “That helps. It will be the same car as last season. This year we also have a complete backup ready to go. So, there will not be long droughts of not racing.”

“I am hoping to do the full USAC/CRA schedule, of course,” he offered when asked on how much he planned on competing this year. “I would love to do it, but it will be as much as the budget allows. We will be racing as much as we can. I do not think we will be doing any of the new series. Unless I get a ride in something else, the USAC series is what I will be racing.”

In addition to 410 sprint cars, Sexton has also made several starts and has been successful in lightning sprint cars over the past few seasons. When he has openings on his 410 schedule, he would be happy to jump in a lightning ride. If interested in having him steer a lightning sprint for you, contact him using his information at the top of this release.

Spectator gates to see “Shugah” and the other drivers in action on Saturday will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets for Saturday’s race are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is only $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. Advance tickets are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For those who do not want to purchase advance tickets, there will be plenty of tickets for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Sexton’s father’s company, GAS Chassis, is sponsoring the Perris Auto Speedway Young Gun Sprint Car Series in 2024. It will reward the champion with a brand-new GAS Chassis at the end of the season. For more information or to order a GAS Sprint Car Chassis, call Stan Sexton at (619) 252-7686 or visit the GAS Chassis Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556527387746.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, MPRE, Reel Technologies, Keys Brothers Racing, Sexton Fire Protection, Elite Powder Coating, Bill’s Jerky, Hot Dog Kustoms, Savage Racing, AG Sandcars, and Ron’s Tire and Brake. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and gain exposure in 2024, please contact Shane Sexton at mailto:Shanesexton7@gmail.com or (619) 362-5921.