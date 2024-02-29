USCS Winter Heat at Hattiesburg postponed until Friday, March 8th

From Pete Walton

ATTENTION! Postponed at H’Burg and Plan B…Due to the high probability of rain (70-80% with 1/2 to 3/4 inch accumulation) this Friday and 50% chance on Saturday) the inaugural Mama Parker Memorial Hub City 200 event and the USCS Winter Heat Series Race #8 has been postponed to next Friday, March 8th at 7:30pm as a one-night race.

Plan B: After contesting Friday’s event at Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday, March 8th, on the following night, the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters will travel North in the state of Mississippi to contest Saturday. March 9th’s USCS Winter Heat Series event #9 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused for anyone, but, as in the past we try to keep everyone from driving to a rainout. We thought this was the best alternative plan to get an event at each facility in.

For more USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or just call the USCS office at 770-865-6097. You may also check daily updates on the USCS Racing Facebook page and follow @uscsracing on X (formerly known as Twitter).