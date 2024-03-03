Ohio Logistics continues to help Brad Doty Classic grow

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – It’s a very special relationship between Attica Raceway Park, Brad Doty and Ohio Logistics. Ohio Logistics will once again be the title sponsor of the 36th annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at “Ohio’s Finest Racing Speedplant,” and it marks the 17th year – nearly half of the event’s history – the Findlay, Ohio based company has been a big part of the race.

Ohio Logistics helps businesses with their warehousing, distribution and transportation services locally and across the globe. In other words, Ohio Logistics help businesses grow and prosper – exactly what the company does for the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16.

“We are so thankful to have great marketing partners like Chuck Bills of Ohio Logistics. It’s incredible to think our first meeting way back 17 years ago would lead to this many years of collaboration together,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the event.

“Our relationship with Chuck and Ohio Logistics means so much to us at Attica Raceway Park. We look forward to seeing Chuck, his family, and many of his employees and guests on race day,” added Doty

When the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16 for the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic, the competitors will be battling for the $15,000 payday and the special trophy and hardware that go to the winner.

This year will mark the 19th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic. There have been 25 different winners in the 33 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). NASCAR champion Kyle Larson claimed his third Brad Doty Classic in 2023. It was his third Doty win in the last four years.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021- Spencer Bayston

2022-Kyle Larson (2)

2023-Kyle Larson (3)