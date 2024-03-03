Ohio Logistics continues to help Brad Doty Classic grow

By Brian Liskai
ATTICA, Ohio – It’s a very special relationship between Attica Raceway Park, Brad Doty and Ohio Logistics. Ohio Logistics will once again be the title sponsor of the 36th annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at “Ohio’s Finest Racing Speedplant,” and it marks the 17th year – nearly half of the event’s history – the Findlay, Ohio based company has been a big part of the race.
Ohio Logistics helps businesses with their warehousing, distribution and transportation services locally and across the globe. In other words, Ohio Logistics help businesses grow and prosper – exactly what the company does for the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16.
“We are so thankful to have great marketing partners like Chuck Bills of Ohio Logistics. It’s incredible to think our first meeting way back 17 years ago would lead to this many years of collaboration together,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the event.
“Our relationship with Chuck and Ohio Logistics means so much to us at Attica Raceway Park. We look forward to seeing Chuck, his family, and many of his employees and guests on race day,” added Doty
When the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16 for the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic, the competitors will be battling for the $15,000 payday and the special trophy and hardware that go to the winner.
This year will mark the 19th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic. There have been 25 different winners in the 33 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). NASCAR champion Kyle Larson claimed his third Brad Doty Classic in 2023. It was his third Doty win in the last four years.
Brad Doty Classic Winners
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
Moved to Limaland
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
Moved to Attica
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
2017 – David Gravel
2018 – Donny Schatz (4)
2019 – Brock Zearfoss
2020 – Kyle Larson
2021- Spencer Bayston
2022-Kyle Larson (2)
2023-Kyle Larson (3)