NATHAN ACKLAND INSURANCE AND THE SOS TEAM UP AGAIN IN 2024

ST. MARYS, Ont. (March 6, 2024) – The Southern Ontario Sprints and Nathan Ackland Insurance will be teaming up once again in 2024.

Ackland Insurance will return as the sponsor of the Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award. As in 2023, Ackland Insurance will be presenting $100 to the driver that turns the fastest qualifying time at all of the stand alone SOS races.

Ackland Insurance has a long and proud history of being a great friend and supporter of area motorsports. Supporting tracks, series, and teams, and like all things they do it with professionalism and class.

Ackland Insurance is known for great service and for meeting all of your insurance needs. They can be reached at (519) 754-8700, on the web at www.acklandinsurance.com or you can find them at 206 King George Road in Brantford, Ontario.

