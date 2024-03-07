Weather cancels USCS Winter Heat Series weekend at Hattiesburg and Magnolia

From Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – Due to the unfavorable weather forecast with over an inch and a half of soaking rain on Friday 3/8 and already wet grounds at both facilities, the USCS Winter Heat Series sprint car speed spectacular scheduled at both Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday, March 8th and Saturday, March 9th event at Magnolia Motor Speedsay in Columbus, Mississippi have been CANCELLED. No suitable make-up dates are possible at this time.

The United Sprint Car Series is already scheduled to return to both tracks on later dates in 2024 schedule.

USCS Founder and President Pete Walton said, “I can’t recall a time in the 28 years we have been doing this that weather has gotten us three out of four weekends. But I guess this has just been a different year weatherwise, so far.”

The next scheduled USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters is next week on Friday and Saturday, March 15th and 16th at Tennessee National Raceway in Hohenwald, Tennessee. The track’s website is www.racetn.com

For USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car info, please visit www.uscsracing.com or call (770)865-6097.

For daily updates, you may go to the USCS Racing Facebook page. You may also follow the series at @@uscsracing on X formerly known as Twitter.