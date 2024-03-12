Lucrative Mini Gold Cup on Tap at Chico; $10,000 to Win Saturday

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., March 11, 2024…The sights and sounds of dirt track racing return this Friday and Saturday, March 15 & 16, with the running of the Mini Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway. This event will mark the first time in 2024 that competitors can attack the high-banked quarter-mile clay oval. On Friday night the field is set with 410 sprint cars, Hobby Stocks, and IMCA Northern Sport Mods. The 410-sprint car winner on Friday night will pick up $4,000 for the win and a nice minimum of $400 to start the feature event.

Saturday March 16 the track will host the NARC 410 sprint car series with a rewarding $10,000 going to the winner of that night’s main event. It will also serve as NARC’s first point race of the season. Joining the NARC 410 sprint cars on Saturday are the Hobby Stocks. It was just released that the Hobby Stocks will be offered bonus money, top three in combined weekend points, and the overall point winner being crowned as a Mini Gold Cup Champion.

Ticket prices for the following nights: Friday March 15, Adults (18-64) are $25.00, Juniors (13-17) and Seniors (65 +), and Military with ID are $20.00. Children 12 and under are FREE! Saturday night Adult price is $30.00, Juniors, Seniors, and Military $25.00. Children 12 and under are FREE! Parking is FREE.

Fans wanting to come watch can buy tickets online at: https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/mini-gold-cup-2024

Camping is available starting THURSDAY and is $60 per night. A representative from SLC Promotions will come by to collect the camping money. Camping is only available by the RC track and on pit lane. It is first come, first serve. Please do not stop at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds office. There will be no camping inside the fairgrounds this weekend.

The pit gate opens at 2 PM for both days of racing. Please use Martin Luther King BLVD and turn into the side street by Costco to come into the fairgrounds. The front grandstand gate opens at 5 PM on Friday, and at 4 PM on Saturday. Fans can purchase tickets at the front gate on each race night.

On Saturday March 16, we are excited to host Happy Hour from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Farmers Brewing Beer Booth. Each beer will be discounted $2 during Happy Hour. DJ Jake will be on site for musical entertainment.

Silver Dollar Speedway continues to partner with Flo Racing and all events will be streamed live this season.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

silverdollarspeedway.com • facebook.com/sdspeedway • twitter.com/sdspeedway

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.