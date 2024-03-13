Huset’s Speedway Gearing Up for Multiple Marquee World of Outlaws Events This Summer

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (March 12, 2024) – The largest payout to a feature winner in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series history returns to Huset’s Speedway this summer.

The dirt oval hosts the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals during a four-day event showcasing the World of Outlaws June 19-22. The first two nights encompass the newly created Huset’s Hustle, which pays the feature winner on June 20 a whopping $100,000. Two nights later, the drivers will duke it out for a quarter million dollar payout to the winner – tied for the most a World of Outlaws main event has ever paid, which occurred last year during the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

The preliminary night for the Huset’s Hustle on June 19 and the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals on June 21 each pay $20,000 to win.

More than $800,000 in prize money is in the purse for the crown jewel week of competition.

Drivers need to register online via the Huset’s Speedway website under the ‘Quick Links’ section by June 1. The $250 entry fee will include a driver pit pass for all four nights of the event.

The fun for the week kicks off on Tuesday, June 18, with the High Bank Classic Golf Tournament. A link for team registration can be found at the Huset’s Speedway website. A Fan Fest will be hosted by the track featuring a live band starting at 6:30 p.m. that night. Additionally, there will be live music after the races each of the following four nights.

Race tickets are on sale online with individual nights as well as multiple-day passes available. Fans can purchase one-day, two-day, three-day or four-day tickets as well as camping passes by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The four nights during the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals are part of six total days of World of Outlaws competition at the track this season. ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ also visits on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 during the Huset’s Shootout with the event finale paying $40,000 to win.

The Huset’s Shootout is part of a tripleheader with action beginning on Friday, Aug. 30, when the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars kicks off the weekend with the Bull Haulers Brawl Season Championship presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking.

Tickets for the Labor Day Weekend spectacle can also be purchased at the link above or by visiting the Huset’s Speedway website.

