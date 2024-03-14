FAST On Dirt Set to Open 2024 Tour at Pittsburgh

By Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance Inc. FAST On Dirt tour will begin its 2024 season this Saturday, March 16th on the “Monster Half Mile” at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. FAST will be joining the ULMS late models and the SCDRA compacts in the Pot of Gold 75. The $4,000 to win / $400 to start main event for the sprint cars will be a true “sprint” at a distance of 20 laps.

Defending tour champion, Brandon Spithaler from nearby Evans City, will be back, hoping to pick up where he left off a year ago. Runner-up, Ricky Peterson from Rawson, Ohio, will be looking to start the season strong, like he did a year ago, holding the point lead through the early part of the tour. Other returning tour drivers include Danny Sams III, Jeremy Weaver, Jack Sodeman Jr, and Mitch Harble, along with several new contenders in search of the title.

Saturday’s show will see an early start time, with pit gates opening at 9 am while general admission gates will open at 11 am. Adult general admission will be $30 with seniors (60+) admitted for $28. Kids 5 and under are free.

For competing teams, pit passes will be $40. Kids 5 and under may get pit passes for $15. The driver meeting will be at 11:30 am with engine heat immediately following. Tires and fuel will be available at the track. No mufflers are required for this race. We will be using the AMB (MyLaps) transponders and we will have them for rent for $10. There is no membership or entry fee. Drivers wanting to avoid paperwork on Saturday can fill out their 2024 registration on the website at www.bossfastsprints.com

All competing cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Racing Tires. The right rear must be a D15A, H15 or Medium. Left rears must be D12A or H12. We do not mark tires. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wicker bill. Drivers must have a working raceceiver radio on at all times their car is under power.

The format for Saturday, cars will draw into hot lap groups. If 30 cars or less, there will be 3 heats and qualifying will be done in heat race groups, 2 cars at a time, for 2 laps. More than 30 entries will divide the field into two flights for time trials with flight A staggered into heats 1 and 2 and flight B staggering into heats 3 and 4. Fast qualifier in each heat will start 4th with the rest of the heat straight up. Heat winner and fastest transfer car will go to the redraw from each heat. B-Main will see the 2 fastest non transfers on the front row, followed by balance of the field from heat finishes.

The main event purse for this event is the standard 2024 FAST payout as follows: 4000, 2000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 480, 460, 440, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. Heat races will pay cash money to the top 4 finishers in each heat: 40, 30, 20, 10 provided by the following great tour supporters: NAPA of Fremont, Ohio, All-Mobility of Dayton, All Pro Aluminum Heads of Johnstown and Victory Fuel. Two bonus awards of $50 each for “hard luck” and “hard charger” will be supplied by Helms Construction of Findlay, Ohio.

The new owners of Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway have made great strides in reviving the track. Please reward them with your attendance, if possible, and see the changes happening for yourself. This is a very early opening in our area and if supported well, could become an annual event. If you are not able to be at the track, you will be able to watch LIVE on www.thecushion.com which now offers new subscription packages.

For more information, you can check the track website at www.ppms.com or the series site at www.bossfastsprints.com The FAST On Dirt Facebook and Twitter will be up to date on race day for weather bulletins, news and highlights.