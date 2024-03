World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Set to Thrill at I-55 in April

By Alex Nieten

PEVELY, MO (March 13, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return to the fan-favorite Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for a doubleheader in April.

The high-banked, 1/3-mile oval, continually produces some of the most exciting Sprint Car races every year – from Sheldon Haudenschild’s 10-second lead domination to Kyle Larson and Logan Schuchart’s epic battle last year, causing Larson to say it was the “most fun Sprint Car race” he’d ran.

This year will again see drivers like David Gravel, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo, Schuchart, Haudenschild and more battle like fighter jets in a gymnasium around the Missouri track.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, April 12-13

Location – Pevely, MO

Track – High-banked, 1/3-mile oval

Track Record – 9.995 sec. set by Kyle Larson on May 22, 2020

Times (CT) –

Pits Open 2pm

Grandstands Open 5pm

Hot Laps/Qualifying 6:30pm

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix ($5 off with advanced purchase)

How to Watch – Every lap live on DIRTVision

Previous World of Outlaws Winners at I-55 –

2023 – Brad Sweet on April 14, Spencer Bayston on Aug. 4, Kyle Larson on Aug. 5

2022 –Carson Macedo on April 16 & August 5, Brad Sweet on August 6

2021 – Brad Sweet on April 2, Brad Sweet on April 3, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 6, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7

2020 – Brad Sweet on May 22, Kyle Larson on May 23, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7, Kyle Larson on Aug. 8

2019 – Brad Sweet on Aug 2, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 3

2018 – Daryn Pittman on April 21, Rico Abreu on Aug. 3, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 4

2017 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 4

2016 – David Gravel on Aug. 5, Rico Abreu on Aug. 6

2015 – Christopher Bell on May 2, Donny Schatz on Aug. 7, Shane Stewart on Aug. 8

2014 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Paul McMahan on Aug. 1, Kerry Madsen on Aug. 2

2013 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 3

2012 – Craig Dollansky on Oct. 13, Jason Sides on Oct. 13

2011 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 5

2010 – Joey Saldana on April 17, Tim Shaffer on Aug. 6, Jason Meyers on Aug. 7

2009 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 7, Joey Saldana on Aug. 8

2008 – Jason Meyers on April 5

2007 – Joey Saldana on July 7

2006 – Donny Schatz on April 1, Brooke Tatnell on July 8

2005 – Kraig Kinser on April 2, Chad Kemenah on July 8

2004 – Craig Dollansky on April 17, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 7

2003 – Steve Kinser on April 12, Tyler Walker on July 12

2002 – Jac Haudenschild on March 30, Daryn Pittman on July 13

2001 – Randy Hannagan on March 24, Stevie Smith on July 14

2000 – Jac Haudenschild on July 22

1999 – Jac Haudenschild on July 24

1998 – Stevie Smith on July 25, Andy Hillenburg on Oct. 10

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 11

1996 – Mark Kinser on June 12

1992 – Steve Kinser on June 10

1991 – Sammy Swindell on May 4

1990 – Sammy Swindell on April 14

1989 – Doug Wolfgang on April 15, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 11

1988 – Steve Kinser on April 23

1987 – Brad Doty on April 22, Steve Kinser on Sept. 25