First Williams Grove Night Race Of ’24 Is Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will go night racing this Friday, March 22 at 7:30 pm featuring the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the only show of the season for super late models at the track.

The first race of the season under the lights will find the sprint cars in action, racing for a $5,500 payday in a 25-lap affair.

The Jay’s Automotive United Late Model Series (ULMS) will sanction the super late model action at Williams Grove on Friday night.

The super lates will vie in a 30-lap, $4,000 to win feature.

The most recent late model winners at the track are Gregg Satterlee and Rick Eckert, who took wins in March, 2022.

Satterlee of Rochester Mills plans on making a return to Williams Grove for the Friday program.

Tyler Emory of King George, Virginia, is the defending ULMS circuit champion and is expected to be in the late model field as well.

Others who plan to make the trip to Williams Grove include Ryan Montgomery of Fairmont, West Virginia, Colton Flinner of Allison Park and Dylan Yoder of Selinsgrove to name a few.

Anthony Macri picked up the sprint car season opener at the track on Sunday, March 17.

Adult general admission for Friday is set at $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

March will come to a close on the 29th with 410 sprints and the season debut of the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

It will also be Hoseheads.com Kids Easter Night with the first 100 youth entering the fronstretch admission gate getting free Easter candy from the sprint car internet website.

