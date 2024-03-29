Blake Hahn Handles POWRi National and West Midget League at Creek County Speedway Win

From POWRi

Sapulpa, OK. (3/28/24)

Early on-track excitement with twenty-nine entries the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Cannon McIntosh start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 13.382-second lap as Kale Drake, Jake Neuman, Blake Hahn, and Cannon McIntosh would each notch heat racing wins with Jonathan Beason earning the semi-feature victory.

Starting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Lane Goodman, lead the field as the green flag flew with Jake Neuman gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap from starting outside front row as Ryan Timms, Cannon McIntosh, Blake Hahn, and Zach Daum all circled inside the early contending top five.

Swapping positions several times in the early stages of the feature event would find Ryan Timms taking over the top spot from Jake Neuman as Blake Hahn and Cannon McIntosh battle within inches for third and fourth as Ashton Torgerson, Kale Drake, Zach Daum, Kris Carroll, Kyle Bellm, and Lane Goodman all raced inside the top-ten.

Appearing to be the class of the field, Ryan Timms would show the fastest way around Creek County Speedway for most of the event until late race dramatics would appear as a lap car would stall right in front of the leading Timms, taking him from the competition.

Inheriting the lead with three laps remaining, Blake Hahn would hold steady out front while protecting the lead from a quickly gaining Cannon McIntosh that placed in the runner-up positioning ahead of three lap leader Jake Neuman that finalized the podium placements.

“I hate that we didn’t get to battle it out for the win with Ryan, he is a great aggressive talented driver that I enjoy racing against,” said the victorious Blake Hahn in the Creek County Speedway winners circle. Adding, “We have a rocket right now, anytime I get to stand here in victory lane in front of friends and family is what this is all about.”

Staying in the hunt all event, Ashton Torgerson would finish fourth with Kris Carroll hard-charging past eleven other competitors to round out the POWRi National and

﻿West Midget League top-five finishers in Night One of the 11th Annual Turnpike Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV running at Creek County Speedway.

POWRi National and West Midgets | Creek County Speedway | 3/28/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 71-Cannon McIntosh(13.382)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 71K-Kale Drake

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 52-Blake Hahn

Driven Midwest Heat Race 4 Winner: 71-Cannon McIntosh

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 11-Jonathan Beason

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 10J-Lane Goodman

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 7K-Kris Carroll(+11)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 52-Blake Hahn

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 2. 71-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 3. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]; 4. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 5. 7M-Kris Carroll[16]; 6. 7P-Zach Daum[4]; 7. 56-Tyler Edwards[9]; 8. 40-Chase McDermand[18]; 9. 43-Gunnar Setser[12]; 10. 93-Kyle Bellm[14]; 11. 11-Jonathan Beason[17]; 12. 9-Emilio Hoover[10]; 13. 66-Jayden Clay[11]; 14. 14E-Kyle Jones[13]; 15. 67-Ryan Timms[3]; 16. 20G-Noah Gass[21]; 17. 938-Bradley Fezard[19]; 18. 10J-Lane Goodman[1]; 19. 17C-Devin Camfield[22]; 20. 7MF-Chance Morton[20]; 21. 14F-Jeffrey Newell[15]; 22. 71K-Kale Drake[8].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 11-Jonathan Beason[2]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 3. 938-Bradley Fezard[4]; 4. 7MF-Chance Morton[12]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 6. 17C-Devin Camfield[3]; 7. 4C-Brogan Carder[8]; 8. 7K-Kolton Gariss[6]; 9. 15-Adrianna Timmerman[9]; 10. 19-Taylor Hall[7]; 11. (DNS) 13-Elijah Gile; 12. (DNS) 00-Broc Elliott; 13. (DNS) 8M-Jason McDougal.

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Kale Drake[1]; 2. 56-Tyler Edwards[3]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay[4]; 4. 9-Emilio Hoover[7]; 5. 14F-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 6. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile[6]; 8. (DNS) 8M-Jason McDougal.

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]; 2. 10J-Lane Goodman[7]; 3. 7M-Kris Carroll[1]; 4. 14E-Kyle Jones[6]; 5. 11-Jonathan Beason[5]; 6. 19-Taylor Hall[2]; 7. 7MF-Chance Morton[3].

MVT Services MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 3. 7P-Zach Daum[7]; 4. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 5. 17C-Devin Camfield[5]; 6. 15-Adrianna Timmerman[1]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[6].

Driven Midwest Driven Midwest Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[5]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[4]; 4. 93-Kyle Bellm[6]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[1]; 6. 7K-Kolton Gariss[3]; 7. 4C-Brogan Carder[7].

