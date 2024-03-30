Tanner Thorson Takes Checkers in POWRi National and West Midget League at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (3/29/24) Tanner Thorson would flex his racing might through lap traffic to earn his nineteenth career feature win at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, in Night Two of the 11th Annual Turnpike Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV’s thirty lap showcase event.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-eight entries the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Cannon McIntosh start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 9.988-second lap as Tanner Thorson, Chase McDermand, Hank Davis, and Ashton Torgerson would each notch heat racing wins with Trey Marcham earning the semi-feature victory.

Starting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Ashton Torgerson, lead the field as the green flag flew by gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap.

Sliding into the lead using an outstanding outside-in maneuver, Tanner Thorson would overtake for the front of the field on lap two and not look back as Ashton Torgerson, Chase McDermand, Bradley Fezard, and Ryan Timms all battled within the contending top-five.

Setting the finely prepared Trifecta Motorsports Racecraft on cruise control, Tanner Thorson would have everything well within hand as the laps ripped away at a rapid rate with Ryan Timms and Cannon McIntosh flying through the field past Ashton Torgerson, Chase McDermand, Hank Davis, Trey Marcham, Jake Neuman, Andrew Felker, and Emilio Hoover racing inside the top-ten at a pristine Port City Raceway.

Blanketing the field for twenty-nine laps, Tanner Thorson would hold steady out front while protecting the lead from a quickly gaining Ryan Timms that placed in the runner-up positioning ahead of Cannon McIntosh that finalized the podium placements.

“Trifecta did an awesome job setting this car up for success, It’s nice to just show up and drive a fast car without having to worry about anything else,” said a celebratory Tanner Thorson in the Port City Raceway winners circle. Adding, “Lap Traffic definitely came into play but I could drive this thing anywhere.”

Staying in the hunt all event, one-lap leader Ashton Torgerson would finish fourth with Chase McDermand rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers in Night Two of the 11th Annual Turnpike Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV running at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National and West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 3/29/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 71-Cannon McIntosh (9.988)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 5U-Tanner Thorson

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 00C-Hank Davis

Driven Midwest Heat Race 4 Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 32-Trey Marcham

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 7P-Zach Daum (+12)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 5U-Tanner Thorson

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5U-Tanner Thorson[2]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[7]; 3. 71-Cannon McIntosh[12]; 4. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 6. 7P-Zach Daum[18]; 7. 00C-Hank Davis[5]; 8. 3N-Jake Neuman[15]; 9. 43-Gunnar Setser[8]; 10. 32-Trey Marcham[17]; 11. 11A-Andrew Felker[10]; 12. 11-Jonathan Beason[9]; 13. 7M-Kris Carroll[19]; 14. 14E-Kyle Jones[13]; 15. 9-Emilio Hoover[3]; 16. 17C-Devin Camfield[22]; 17. 00-Broc Elliott[14]; 18. 7D-Austin Burkham[20]; 19. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 20. 15-Adrianna Timmerman[16]; 21. 66-Jayden Clay[21]; 22. 56E-Tyler Edwards[11].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 2. 7P-Zach Daum[2]; 3. 7M-Kris Carroll[7]; 4. 7D-Austin Burkham[10]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay[8]; 6. 17C-Devin Camfield[6]; 7. 7E-Dylan Ramey[9]; 8. 4C-Brogan Carder[3]; 9. 30X-Larry Bratti[5]; 10. 19-Taylor Hall[4]; 11. (DNS) 7U-Kale Drake; 12. (DNS) 14F-Jeffrey Newell.

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5U-Tanner Thorson[2]; 2. 938-Bradley Fezard[3]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser[7]; 5. 15-Adrianna Timmerman[6]; 6. 17C-Devin Camfield[5]; 7. 7U-Kale Drake[1].

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 11-Jonathan Beason[2]; 3. 56E-Tyler Edwards[4]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]; 5. 19-Taylor Hall[3]; 6. 30X-Larry Bratti[6]; 7. (DNS) 14F-Jeffrey Newell.

MVT Services MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 00C-Hank Davis[1]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[3]; 3. 71-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 4. 7P-Zach Daum[2]; 5. 32-Trey Marcham[6]; 6. 7M-Kris Carroll[5]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[7].

Driven Midwest Driven Midwest Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 2. 9-Emilio Hoover[4]; 3. 00-Broc Elliott[2]; 4. 14E-Kyle Jones[6]; 5. 4C-Brogan Carder[5]; 6. 7D-Austin Burkham[1]; 7. 7E-Dylan Ramey[7].

