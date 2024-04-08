Justin Sanders Clean Sweeps the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Opener With Dale Miller Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

Back in November, Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders closed out the Sprint Car Challenge Tour season in victory lane at Stockton Dirt Track. Fast forward to Saturday night, and the duo returned to a reconfigured Stockton Dirt Track to open the SCCT season and didn’t skip a beat as Sanders clean swept the night.

“Nobody really knew what to expect on a totally reshaped track, but it’s a testament to how hard Dale Miller works that we were so good all night long,” Justin Sanders said.

The Anrak/Thompson’s Family of Dealerships/North County Plastering backed entry didn’t miss a beat all night. After earning Sierra Foothills Wine Service Fast Time honors, Sanders charged from his second-row heat race starting spot to pick up the win which put him directly on the pole of the Dash with the new SCCT format unveiled in 2024.

Continuing to make adjustments for the revamped and considerably smaller Stockton Dirt Track, Sanders was stout in the High Sierra Industries Dash as he led all six laps and put his mount on the pole for the opening 30-lap feature event of the 2024 season.

Leading the field to green, Sanders biked up hard in turns one and two and gave the early lead to DJ Netto as he now found himself back in the second position.

Wasting no time getting the Triple X Race Co./Dale Miller Septic Inc./SmithTI backed entry wound back up, Sanders was able to race his way into the lead on the second lap, and never look back.

Stoppages did hamper the flow of the race, and when Sanders did get into traffic, conditions made it tough to navigate but it kept a buffer between himself and second.

A late restart did put the front runners back on Sanders’ rear bumper, but the Aromas, CA standout left no doubt as he raced his way on to the win, and secured a clean sweep of the night.

“It is good to get Dale and Tara Miller a big win like this,” Justin Sanders said. “We run a very limited schedule, so it is great that we are so strong when we are able to race together.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Anrak, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, North County Plastering, Triple X Race Co., Dale Miller Septic Inc., Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, Hair by Lovleen, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 1, Wins- , Top-5’s-1, Top-10’s-1

ON TAP: Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders will return to action in two weeks when the Sprint Car Challenge Tour heads to Merced Speedway.