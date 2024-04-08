Spring Sprint Special Is April 12 At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Associated Builders and Contractors Spring Sprint Special is slated for this Friday, April 12 at Williams Grove Speedway.

A rare three-division sprint car show is on tap with the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars headlining the program.

The 410s will race in a $5,500 to win main event out of a total purse worth some $22,000.

Joining the 410 sprint cars will be the USAC East wingless 360 sprints and the IMCA/PASS 305 sprint cars.

Both the USAC East 360s and 305s will spin off 20-lap features.

In the 2023 Spring Sprint Special, Lance Dewease, Alex Bright and Logan Spahr scored the wins in the 410s, USAC 360s and the 305 sprints, respectively.

Action will get underway at 7:30 pm.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national U.S. trade association representing the non-union construction industry.

ABC is an association of 69 chapters with more than 22,000 commercial contractors and construction-related firms among its members.

Find out more about Associated Builders and Contractors by visiting www.abc.org.

April 19 will see Williams Grove host the first Hoosier Diamond Series event of the season when it spins off the Seifert Concrete Tommy Hinnershitz Classic for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints, paying $8,000 to win.

Street stocks will also be part of the racing program.

Adult general admission for April 12 is set at $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

