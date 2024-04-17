Joel Myers Jr Caps New Zealand Season with Gold Cup Victory

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting one final race in for his current New Zealand season, Joel Myers Jr made the most of it as he powered his Daniel Anderson Racing No. 1NZ entry to a win at the New Zealand Gold Cup to net the $23,000Top Prize and close out a memorable season.

“It was a really great season for our team,” Joel Myers Jr said. “We won a lot of big race, ran up front in the ones we didn’t win, and had a lot of fun. To cap the season off with a big win is huge, and hopefully I can use all these races the last few weeks to my advantage when I kick my season off at home.”

Running an early evening show on Sunday after rain delayed the show from Saturday night, Myers Jr got the night started off by racing to a win in his first heat race and a fifth place finish in his second heat aboard his The Ranch Bar and Grill/Suck It Up/Carbon Safety backed entry.

Sitting fourth in event points heading into the feature event, Myers Jr rolled off of the starting grid from the outside of the second row as he looked to put an exclamation point on an already successful season.

Getting under Michael Pickens to overtake third when the race came to life, Myers Jr then worked to sneak under Daniel Thomas to take second as he then turned his attention to Jonathan Allard.

Running second to Allard, Myers Jr was careful not to show his fellow statesmen his hand to early as he stalked the former NZ Titlist. With Allard getting tripped up on the curb, Myers Jr took advantage of the misstep and shot to the race lead.

Once in the lead, Myers Jr never looked backed as he went on to claim the win and add it his impressive list of accolades for the season.

To go along with the Gold Cup Championship, Myers Jr also won the NZ Title, the King of Cromwell, the War of the Wings Series Championship, and ran second at the recently completed NZ Grand Prix.

“It’s a testament to everyone who supports this team and helps us get up and down the road,” Joel Myers Jr added. “Really cool to add my name to some of these trophies that are riddled with such rich history. Again, a very big thank you to Daniel Anderson and his family for all of their support and such a cool opportunity.”

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, L Delo Designs, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 12, Wins-7, Top-5’s- 9, Top-10’s-9

ON TAP: At this time, Joel Myers Jr isn’t sure when he will kick his season off in the USA.

