NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES TO KICKOFF TUESDAY, MAY 28 KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS WILL CHASE $20,000 TO WIN ON THE HIGH BANKS OF GRANDVIEW

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA APRIL 18, 2024 . . . . . . The Big Deal, the real deal is fast approaching and the one-third mile High Bank Grandview Speedway is ready. With two events already taking place at Grandview, excellent track conditions, great car counts and strong fan turnout has set the stage for Tuesday night, May 28.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series opens when the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the Rich Mar Florist Kubota High Limit 410 Sprints as they invade the hill with this high profile event paying $20,000 to win the 35-lap sprint car feature. Also, on the program will be the Vintage Modifieds and Vintage Sportsman each competing in a 15-lap feature event. As part of this big event, Thunder on the Hill and Kubota High Limit Racing will honor the Keystone State Quarter Midget Racing Club that race in Schnecksville, PA.

This is a rare occasion and certainly a special treat for race fans of the Tri-State Area as the Kubota High Limit sprints have limited dates here in the northeast. In fact, Grandview is just one of two tracks in the area hosting the national 410 sprint touring division.

Tuesday, May 28 the top 410 sprint drivers will chase the $20,000 first prize to win the 35-lap Kubota High Limit 410 sprint feature. Rico Abreu won his last two starts at Grandview Speedway and will be in the hunt once again. Another driver to watch is Corey Day of Clovis, CA who is currently third in the Kubota High Limit point chase and most recently scored back-to-back Kubota High Limit feature wins.

Kubota High Limit Point leader Tyler Courtney is no stranger to the fastest “bull ring” in the East and he’ll be in the field along with multiple World of Outlaw Champion Brad Sweet. Brent Marks, Jacob Allen and Anthony Macri rank fourth to sixth in the point standings and all three drivers have strong roots here in Pennsylvania. Marks, Allen and Marci are also looking for their first Thunder on the Hill victory.

As an added incentive for the local drivers, Pioneer Pole Buildings posted a $2,000 bonus for any Pennsylvania sprint car driver that takes the win in the 35 lap Kubota High Limit 410 Sprint event.

The PPB $2,000 bonus is an added eye catcher to lure the best of Pennsylvania to the Hill. Just a few of the local drivers with their eye on the bonus include Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, TJ Stutts, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Reinhardt, Lance Dewease, Tyler Ross, Kyle Moody, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Esh and Ryan Smith just to name a few.

On race night, Tuesday, May 28 gates will open at 4:00 PM at the first turn gate for advance ticket holders and general admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM. Qualifying begins at 7:30 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 29 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets are now available at: www.tickethoss.com. General admission tickets on race night are $40, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available on Ticket Hoss).

The Thunder Series recently added the Vintage Cars to the Tuesday, May 28 Kubota High Limit 410 sprint show. We are inviting Vintage Modifieds and Vintage Sportsman to take part in this show. We ask the competitors of both the Vintage Modifieds and Sportsman to pre-enter by calling 443 513 4456. There is no entry free but pre-entering will help us in the planning of the show. Entries shall provide the drivers name, car number division (Modified or Sportsman) and phone number. Both the Vintage Modifieds and Sportsmen will each have a warm-up and a 15 lap feature.

We are adding the Vintage cars to compete during the show when the 410 sprints need some time between events. Our goal remains to have an efficiently run event that is completed by 10 PM.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is the long-time trend setter for presenting mid-week, high profile special events. The Thunder Series was the first to bring the Kubota High Limit sprints to the area and it was the Thunder on the Hill series that created the 17 year running of the USAC Eastern Storm.

The prominent Thunder Series will continue on Tuesday night, June 11 when the AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprints and 358 Modifieds star in the Pioneer Pole Building sponsored event. Also on the roster, Tuesday night, July 2 is the HVAC Partners for Success Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week, the Hodnett Cup paying $10,000 to win and will be joined by the 358 Modifieds.

Be sure to say hello to Miss Thunder on the Hill Skylar Kuhl joined by Thunder Girls Kailyn Getz and Maddie Stephens.

NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 2024 Event Dates

Tuesday, May 28 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, May 29 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

Kubota High Limits 410 Sprints 35 laps Plus Vintage Cars

$20,000 To Win Plus $2,000 PPB Bonus to any PA driver that wins

Advance tickets on sale NOW at www.TicketHoss.com

Tuesday, June 11 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

17th Annual Eastern Storm USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps $6,000 to Win!

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 2 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

Red Robin PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

THUNDER ON THE HILL 2024 SPONSORS

NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Care Centers are returning for their 32nd year as proud sponsors of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. NAPA Auto Parts Stores and Auto Care Centers are proud to be associated with Bob Miller, the Rogers Family and the Thunder on the Hill Series at Grandview Speedway. We realize the local race tracks are the heart of racing in the community and we are thrilled to be part it.

NAPA Auto Store locations which support the Thunder Series include:

Ambler Kutztown Reading

Collegeville Auto Parts Lansdale Southampton

Downingtown Norristown Strafford

Gilbertsville Auto Body Pottstown Auto Parts Telford Auto Body

Glenside Pennsburg Auto Parts

Frazer Phoenixville Auto Parts

Horsham Quakertow

Rich Mar Florists are proud to be your award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company that makes sending as enjoyable as receiving. Rich Mar has always been a family business with the intent of giving back to the community that makes us who we are today. We have created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better…in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Rich Mar Florists is located in Allentown, PA and services the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Visit: https://richmarflorist.com Call: 610-437-5588

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service CNC machine shop and work truck upfitter located just outside Reading, PA. Check out our full line of truck bodies, truck, van and trailer equipment and learn more about our machining, welding and driveline capabilities,trailer equipment, including snowplows, and salt spreaders. To learn about our capabilities, at: www.levanmachine.com. Call: 610-944-7455

Pioneer Pole Buildings is the premier builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Founded in 1998, Pioneer Pole Buildings has established a solid reputation for providing customers with top-quality buildings at very affordable prices. They also place a high priority on creating a superior building experience for their customers, BEFORE …DURING …and AFTER construction.

Visit: www.pioneerpolebuildings.com, Call 1-888-448-2505 or visit us online at P P B 1 dot com to connect with us. “Your vision, our family’s expertise-let’s build together”

Family of Companies: Pioneer Metal Roofing, Penn Star, F&L Doors, Ondeck Concrete, Alpine Building Supply, Ark Rentals, Pioneer Pole Buildings “Unleash the power of a comprehensive solution with Pioneer Pole Buildings and our Family of Companies! From buildings to metal roofing, to building materials to equipment rentals, to overhead doors to stone veneer and concrete, we are your all in one family of experts! Discover the difference a united approach can make! Call 888-448-2505. Your vision, our family’s expertise- let’s build together!”

HVAC Distributors is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories. We serve residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia and Western New York. HVAC Partners for Success may be reached at: www.hvacdist.com, Call: 1-800-228-4822

GT Radiator Repair was founded in 1980 by George Turner, Sr., his wife, Edna, and their two sons, George Jr and Harry. The family operated their own trucking business and realized the need for reliable, dependable, and knowledgeable radiator repair service for their trucking fleet. As a result, they purchased the necessary equipment and became trained in the repair of car, truck, and heavy equipment radiators. For over 40 years, GT Radiator Repair has been located at 161 South Main Street in Ambler, Pennsylvania.