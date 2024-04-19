Due to already saturated grounds, lingering morning showers, and the cooler temperatures, we are forced to cancel tonight’s (April 19) racing. This event will not be made up, and we will see you all next Friday night!
Side note, if anyone knows what it will take to get Mother Nature to cooperate with us, please let us know 🫠
Too Wet at Attica Raceway Park
Due to already saturated grounds, lingering morning showers, and the cooler temperatures, we are forced to cancel tonight’s (April 19) racing. This event will not be made up, and we will see you all next Friday night!