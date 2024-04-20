Knoxville Practice Night Sees 52 Cars!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 15, 2023) – Fifty-two cars participated in Friday’s practice at the Knoxville Raceway. The quickest lap of the night unofficially went to Kelby Watt at 14.986 seconds on the half-mile in the 410’s. Cam Martin unofficially led the 360’s with a lap of 15.816 seconds. The Pro Sprints were led unofficially by Chase Young with lap of 17.358 seconds.

Friday’s participants…

410 (27) – 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA; 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX; 10, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust.; 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD; 1, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA; 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust.; G5, Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND; 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX; Bryce Norris, Terre Haute, IN; 74, Xavier Doney, Odessa, MO; 27, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN; 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA; 95, Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE; 7N, Darin Naida, Adrian, MI; 55T, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA; 15, Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO; 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD; 4w, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA; 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO; 25, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO; 18T, Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR; 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA; 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA; 78, Bill Wagner, Hazen, ND; 44x, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA

360 (15) – 4w, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA; 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA; 2m, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA; 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA; 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO; 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE; 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 01 Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA; 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA; 4c, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ; 77x, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can.; 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA; 24, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA; 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA; 55, Chase Brown, Yulan, NE

Pro Sprints (11) – 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA; 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA; 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA; 17, Matt Allen, Adel, IA; 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA; 22, Chase Fischer, Jefferson City, MO; 22c, Cole Campbell, Mexico, MO; 55KC, Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA; 7, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA; 12K, Koddy Hildreth, Zearing, IA

