Justin Sanders Stays Perfect With Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports are continuing to be a dominant force with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Dating back to last season’s finale, Sanders and company have picked up three consecutive wins with the series, which has them a perfect two for two early in the 2024 season.

“I always say this about this team, but it is truly a product of a lot of hard work over the years,” Justin Sanders said. “We did a lot of work, and ran mainly at Placerville Speedway when we did run together, but that helped us to get to the point of being a contender each and every track we get to the last few seasons. Dale and Tara Miller pour their heart and soul into this car and team, and it is great to get them another win.”

After clean sweeping the series’ opening event at Stockton Dirt Track a little over two weeks ago, Sanders and the No. 4SA team continued to dominated as he earned quick time honors aboard the Anrak/Thompsons Family of Dealerships/North County Plastering backed entry.

Heat race action saw Sanders finally take his first loss with the series as he was unable to charge from fourth to get the win as he was forced to settle for a second place finish as he still transferred into the High Sierra Industries Dash.

Drawing the pole for the Dash, Sanders quickly returned to his winning ways as he led all six laps and secured the pole for the second 35-lap feature of the year with the SCCT 360ci Series.

Leading the field to green, Sanders battled with young Braden Chiaramonte for the opening laps before he was able to clear him and break away from the pack on the slick quarter mile bullring.

With a couple of stoppages the only thing that could slow sanders on this night, the Aromas, CA driver again was the class of the field as he raced his way to the win for the second time in as many starts with Dale Miller Motorsports.

“Just super excited for the races we are able to run together this year when our schedules align,” Sanders added. “I want to thank all of the great people that continue to support us.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Anrak, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, North County Plastering, Triple X Race Co., Dale Miller Septic Inc., Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, ADCO Custom Driveline and Exhaust, Hair by Lovleen, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 2, Wins- 2 , Top-5’s-2, Top-10’s-2

ON TAP: Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders return to action this Saturday night at Placerville Speedway for the first Sprint Car race of the season at the ¼ mile bullring.