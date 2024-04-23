Starks Hustles to Season-Opening Victory at Grays Harbor Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

ELMA, Wash. (April 22, 2024) – Trey Starks garnered his second season-opening win in the last three years on Saturday at Grays Harbor Raceway.

“We got lucky with the weather,” he said. “It rained off and on throughout the day. It stopped raining around 6 p.m. and that’s when we got started. It was pretty wet. I was glad we got the show in under the threat of weather.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying before he was caught up in an incident that ended his heat race early.

“I think everything went well, kinda how we anticipated,” he said. “We had car speed like we’ve had the last couple of years with our 360 program. We worked a couple of early season kinks out. We got banged up in the heat race a little. A car got into the wall on the initial start and about stopped in front of us. We got our nose wing knocked down, but other than that no harm, no foul. I guess they have a rule where if you stop during a heat race you are done so we didn’t finish the heat race.

“They rolled a six for the feature inversion so I started sixth. After the heat race incident I wanted to be a little more cautious because I knew we’d be strong, but the last thing I wanted to do was tear more stuff up. I was cautious the first couple of laps and was able to get clear pretty quickly. I caught the leader and he rolled up on traffic. I chose a different lane and was able to get by him. I just tried to stay out of trouble the rest of the race, keep my nose clean and roll it into the trailer.”

Starks led the final three-quarters of the 20-lap feature. He was also the Hard Charger for passing the most cars in the race.

“It was a good shake down,” he said. “I think the next time we’ll get to run that car is in three weeks so we know that car is ready to go.”

Starks will return to action on May 4 at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., where he is aiming to earn his third straight 410ci winged sprint car track championship.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 20 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (6).

SEASON STATS –

1 race, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 1 top 20

UP NEXT –

May 4 at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts