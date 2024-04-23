Tanner Carrick Repeats at Ocean Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Winning Ocean Speedway’s season opening event one week ago, Tanner Carrick wasted no time returning to victory lane at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds as he backed up his efforts with another win on Friday night.

“Friday night was really smooth, and things went our way,” Tanner Carrick said. “It is always great to get this car into victory lane, and I am happy we are having such a good start to our season.”

Carrick nearly pulled off a clean sweep on Friday night as he kicked the night off by earning quick time honors aboard his CVC/Cemex/California Waterfowl backed No. 83T entry.

Lining up fourth in his heat race, the Lincoln, CA runner played it smart as he simply needed to finish inside a transfer position to qualify for the Dash. Finishing third, Carrick was safely locked into the Dash where the one pill put him on the pole of the six lap affair.

Powering into the lead, Carrick was able to keep Chase Johnson and Dominic Gorden at bay as he raced to the win and put his Carrick Motorsports entry on the pole of the impending 30-lap feature event.

With the waiving of the green flag, Carrick jumped out to the early lead and drove a very smart race. Working the quarter mile bullring to perfection, Carrick was so smooth even as he battled his way through traffic.

Keeping the field at bay, Carrick was able to cruise to his second consecutive win at the track and his fourth overall in 2024.

Heading to Merced Speedway in Merced, CA on Saturday night to take part in the second SCCT event of the season, Carrick continued to show great speed with his 360ci powerplant as he timed in second fastest in his qualifying flight.

Lining up fourth in his heat race on the high banked bullring, Carrick’s third place finish moved him into the High Sierra Industries Dash, where a fifth place finish lined him up in the third row of the 35-lap finale.

On a very slick Merced Speedway surface, Carrick settled into fifth in the opening laps, before slipping back to sixth on an early restart. Racing back into fifth on the eighth circuit, Carrick worked into fourth on a lap 11 restart and started to make a bid for a spot on the podium.

Working the highside in turns one and two, Carrick’s mount got a bit out of sorts on the 15th lap and it resulted in him getting off the racing surface, as he then found himself back in 23rd.

With the track in the process of laying rubber, he had a tough go from the back of the pack as he managed to work back up to finish 19th.

“I just pushed a little too hard in the feature on Saturday,” Carrick said. “With the rubber going down, I think the best we could have been was third, but I made a mistake and it cost us a bunch of track position. Good to know we have a fast car, and I am excited to get up to Placerville Speedway this week.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, California Waterfowl, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, TC Guide Service, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 11, Wins: 4, Top 5’s: 7, Top 10’s: 10

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick will be back in action on Friday at Ocean Speedway before he heads to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.