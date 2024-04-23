Xtreme Outlaw Midget National Tour Returns to Salisbury’s Millbridge Speedway

By Jordan Delucia

SALISBURY, NC (April 22, 2024) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is returning home in May to kick off a week of motorsports activities in North Carolina.

Millbridge Speedway – which hosted the Series’ inaugural race in 2022 – will again be the site of the DIAEDGE Double Down Showdown, Tuesday-Wednesday, May 21-22.

The biggest stars in dirt Midget racing will be in attendance, inlcuding 2023 Xtreme Outlaw champion Jade Avedisian – the first women to win a national championship in dirt racing – Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh, who swept the two Millbridge races last year, 2022 Xtreme Outlaw champion Zach Daum, and local standouts Trevor Cline and Ethan Mitchell – both from Mooresville, NC.

With the race leading up to NASCAR’s Coke 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the two-day event also tends to bring out some of the biggest names in racing to compete, such as NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Briscoe and Carson Hocevar.

EVENT INFO

Date – Tuesday-Wednesday, May 21-22

Location – Salisbury, NC

Times (ET) –

2PM Pit Gates Open

5PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at track

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (May 23, 2023) –



Previous Xtreme Outlaw Winners at Millbridge –

2023 – Cannon McIntosh on May 23 & May 24

2022 – Gavan Boschele on May 24, Taylor Reimer on May 25

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series is brought to fans by important sponsors and partners, including: DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Toyota (Title sponsor of the Midgets Series), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier) and SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider). Other partners include: TJ Forged and Whitz Racing Products.