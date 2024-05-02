Rain, Thunderstorms Lead ASCS Officials to Postpone RPM Speedway Event

From Nick Graziano

CRANDALL, TX (May 2, 2024) – After RPM Speedway was hit with more than two inches of rain last week and several more inches this week, in addition to weather models showing severe thunderstorms throughout the weekend, American Sprint Car Series and track officials agreed to postpone this weekend’s event.

Track and series officials are exploring options to reschedule the event at RPM Speedway later this season.

The decision was made to keep the safety of traveling fans and teams in mind, and knowing the track’s grounds are unable to handle the continued rain.

The American Sprint Car Series next races on Friday, May 10, at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, OK, where the National Tour will be joined by the ASCS Sooner Region.

For tickets to the event at Red Dirt Raceway, CLICK HERE. Pit gates open at 5 p.m. (CT) and grandstands open at 6 p.m. Racing is schedule to start at 7:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.

