RAIN WASHES OUT 2024 OPENER SATURDAY AT SHARON

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Mother Nature put a halt to what was scheduled to be the opening night festivities on Saturday night at Sharon Speedway. With a high likelihood of rain in the forecast throughout the remainder of the day and evening, the decision was made to cancel the kickoff to the 95th anniversary season.

Attention now turns to next Saturday (May 18), which will be the first of two appearances by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars in a $12,000 to-win event along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks. Warm-ups begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gate on Saturday; however, reserved and advance tickets are available through the World of Outlaws at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=104122. Those interested in reserving a camping spot can book through the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-spots-tickets-153713

