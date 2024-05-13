Williams Grove Hosts Another Yellow Breeches For 410 Sprints Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Another Yellow Breeches 500 race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway is in the offing, slated for Friday night, May 17 at 7:30 pm.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints will join the 410 sprints on the mid-May racing card.

The Yellow Breeches race for the 410 sprint cars will pay $5,000 to win out of a total purse worth $21,000.

However, the race will also pay $500 just to start, or to finish 24th in the 25-lap main event.

Timed practice laps will be used to set the heat starting lineups.

The show for the 358 sprints will be the first handicapped event of the year for the division, ending with a 20-lap feature.

Williams Grove will honor car owner John Trone with the John Trone Tribute Race for 410 sprints on May 24, paying $10,039 to the winner as part of the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series.

The PASS/IMCA 305 sprints will also be on the program.

Adult general admission for May 17 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information and view the full 2024 schedule of events by visiting the oval's official website located at www.williamsgrove.com