Dominic Scelzi Posts Win and Second-Place Finish While Doing Double Duty at Thunderbowl Raceway

TULARE, Calif. (May 21, 2024) – Dominic Scelzi drove to his second triumph of the season last Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway.

Scelzi was efficient every time he hit the track while competing in a pair of divisions, racing with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and the Kings of Thunder.

Scelzi was second quickest and he placed fourth in a Kings of Thunder heat race. That lined him up on the inside of the second row in the main event.

“We were pretty good early,” he said. “As the race went on the track got really slick. I moved to the top in turns one and two. The leader was running the top and I was in the middle and bottom in turns three and four. I stayed down there and made it work. I found my rhythm and I felt I could maintain a lot of speed. About midway through the race I had to thread the needle down the backstretch and I was thankful it worked to get by the leader and a lapped car.”

Scelzi’s mid-race pass propelled him into the top spot and he held the lead for the remainder of the race.

Scelzi was equally quick during NARC 410 Sprint Car Series competition as he qualified third quickest and placed third in both a heat race and the dash to start third in the A Main.

“I was a little too patient, trying to bide my time,” he said. “I thought the guy I was following who was running second was going to crash. I tried not to be too close and he did a good job and never crashed. Toward the end I started hustling harder and drove by him coming to the white flag.”

The runner-up result marked Scelzi’s fifth podium performance of the season and fourth top-two result in the last five races.

“It was the most normal race track I’ve been to in California this season,” he said. “It was good to get back to a track that was two lanes and racy. I was super happy to be able to roll in there and be as fast as we were.”

Scelzi will take this weekend off before competing on May 31 and June 1 at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif., during the Bradway Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 18 – Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. (410 sprint car) – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 3 (4); Dash: 3 (3); Feature: 2 (3).

May 18 – Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. (360 sprint car) – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

20 races, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 6 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 18 top 20s

UP NEXT –

May 31 and June 1 at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif., for the Bradway Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

"My mom and uncle started Red Rose Transportation in 1996 so it's been a huge part of our race program since Day 1," Scelzi said. "Everyone there has been an integral part of our team and we're grateful for their support. I also work there so it's meaningful to have a family business play such a big role both on and off the race track."

