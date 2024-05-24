Limaland Rained Out

We have been forced to cancel this evening’s Great Lakes Super Sprints racing program due to heavy rains received just after opening the gates.
We will try again next Friday night May 31st with the 22nd Annual Keysor Memorial presented by the Keysor Family. The Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks will compete for a top prize of $1500!
Also in action will be the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, and the Dirt Track Truck Series.
Pit Gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand Gates open at 5PM, Hot laps at 6:30PM, and Racing at 7:30PM
General admission for ages 16 and older is $12
Ages 11-15 is $6
and kids 10 and under are admitted FREE
Pit passes for all ages are $30
