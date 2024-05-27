Cam Schafer at Cedar Lake

By Sherri Murawski

New Richmond, WI, May 25th, 2024-The Pirtek Renegades rolled in to Cedar Lake Speedway on Saturday with the Traditional Sprints competing in Cedar Lake Speedway’s Cook memorial/pack the track night. Sixteen teams checked in the back gate with the Adams Estates/Kiki’s Salsa heat #1 going to Brad Peterson. After a two-year hiatus Blake Anderson returned and dominated the James Ackerley Construction/Rapid Press heat race #2, while Jake Kouba raced from sixth to second in heat two to top all drivers with 113 passing points.

After the redraw, it was Cam Schafer and Peterson setting the pace for the 20-lap feature, with the 54 of Schafer holding the top spot on the high banks early. By lap 3, all drivers spaced out for a well performed race from flag to flag, while they drove into turns one and two, three and four wide. At the double checkers, after all twenty laps were in the books it was Schafer collecting his fourth sticker of the season, as he parked in Pirtek/Hoosier Victory Lane. Following Schafer to the line were Peterson, Brad Cunningham, Jori Hughes, and Lucas Grosinger

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Saturday, June 1st, when the traditionals return to CLS for another night of regular season racing. The winged sprints race the following weekend, Saturday, June 8th, at Ogilvie Raceway as part of the World of Outlaw Show. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]; 2. 93-Brad Peterson[2]; 3. 2C-Brad Cunningham[3]; 4. 11J-Jori Hughes[5]; 5. 955-Lucas Grosinger[9]; 6. 99-Bryan Roach[6]; 7. 6-Jake Kouba[4]; 8. 20L-Lucas Logue[7]; 9. 12X-Blake Anderson[8]; 10. 25A-Ashley Williams[14]; 11. 76-Edison Aldrich[15]; 12. 7X-Dan Atchison[12]; 13. 5J-Chris Lewis[16]; 14. 6X-Mark Martin[11]; 15. (DNF) 95-John Vaillancourt[10]; 16. (DNF) THE1-Tony Gernert[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Brad Peterson[1]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer[5]; 3. 20L-Lucas Logue[2]; 4. 99-Bryan Roach[6]; 5. 955-Lucas Grosinger[3]; 6. 6X-Mark Martin[4]; 7. 95-John Vaillancourt[8]; 8. 25A-Ashley Williams[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Blake Anderson[3]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba[6]; 3. 11J-Jori Hughes[2]; 4. 2C-Brad Cunningham[8]; 5. 5J-Chris Lewis[7]; 6. 7X-Dan Atchison[4]; 7. THE1-Tony Gernert[5]; 8. (DQ) 76-Edison Aldrich[1]