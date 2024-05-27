Two Money Shows For Sprints Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – A Hoosier Diamond Series race paying $8,000 to win is on tap for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, May 31, presented by C & D Rigging.

Also on the racing card is the Dirty Deeds 25 for HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints, offering a total purse worth nearly $12,000 for the limiteds.

The fastest qualifier in Diamond Series 410 sprint action will receive the Fast Tees Fast Time Award, worth $300.

With two 2024 Diamond Series races already in the books, Danny Dietrich is the current Diamond Series point leader at Williams Grove. Dietrich recently scored his first win of the year at the track in the John Trone Tribute event.

The Dirty Deeds 25 for 358 sprints will pay $2,500 to the winner and thanks to Bill Devine and Devine Motorsports, $250 Hard Charger and Hard Luck Awards will be handed out at the conclusion of the feature.

Heats for 358 sprints will be lined up via regular handicapping with the feature lineup set using straight-up finishes from the heats.

Dirty Deeds Repair and Fabrication LLC., of Honey Brook is the title sponsor of the Dirty Deeds 25.

C & D Rigging of Grantville is a full service rigging and millwrighting company.

C & D Rigging offers custom millwrighting and mechanical erection of machinery and heavy equipment with over 150 years of collective experience.

Find out more about C & D Rigging and its services at www.cd-rigging.com/.

Adult general admission for May 31 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.