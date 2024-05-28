$20,000 High Limit win to Marks at Grandview

Bechtelsville, PA (May 28,2024)- Brent Marks drove to the 35 lap Kubota High Limit feature win at Grandview Speedway Tuesday night and pocketed a $20,000 payday. Marks started on the pole and early on looked like he might run off.

Mid way through the feature, Brad Sweet began reeling in Marks…..and he brought friends. Tyler Courtney and Rico Abreu also were gaining ground and battling between themselves. After chasing Marks, Sweet made the pass on Marks with 7 laps remaining but Sweet drifted high in turn three and Marks took over the point again with Courtney sliding up to 2nd and Abreu 3rd as Sweet slipped back.

With 5 to go Courtney managed to slide under Marks for the lead. However, as the white flag waved, Courtney went up the track in turn two and Marks dove under him and went on to take the checkers.

Behind Marks and Courtney was, Rico Abreu, Brad Sweet and Corey Day.

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 5. 14-Corey Day[8]; 6. 9P-Parker Price Miller[13]; 7. 5R-Tyler Ross[2]; 8. 88-Tanner Thorson[14]; 9. 5-Spencer Bayston[11]; 10. 26-Zeb Wise[12]; 11. 13-Justin Peck[6]; 12. 39M-Anthony Macri[10]; 13. 48-Danny Dietrich[15]; 14. 83-James McFadden[17]; 15. 16T-Cole Macedo[19]; 16. 2MD-Cap Henry[18]; 17. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[20]; 18. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[7]; 19. 9-Kasey Kahne[22]; 20. 42-Sye Lynch[16]; 21. 1A-Jacob Allen[25]; 22. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[23]; 23. 11-TJ Stutts[21]; 24. 1-Brenham Crouch[26]; 25. 39-Briggs Danner[24]; 26. 8-Cory Eliason[9]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 11-TJ Stutts[1]; 2. 9-Kasey Kahne[4]; 3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[2]; 4. 39-Briggs Danner[3]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen[9]; 6. 1-Brenham Crouch[8]; 7. 17-Dylan Norris[6]; 8. 10-Mark Smith[11]; 9. 10B-Kerry Madsen[12]; 10. 55-Chris Windom[7]; 11. 5T-Ryan Timms[5]; 12. 51-Freddie Rahmer[13]; 13. 66-Ryan Newton[14]; 14. 35-Austin Bishop[10]

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]; 2. 66-Ryan Newton[2]; 3. 19A-Aaron Bollinger[1]; 4. 79-Jordan Thomas[7]; 5. 20B-Tim Buckwalter[10]; 6. 67-JJ Loss[5]; 7. 11T-Mike Thompson[8]; 8. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]; 9. (DNF) 20-Ryan Taylor[3]; 10. (DNF) V60-Jordyn Charge[9]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[2]; 2. 5R-Tyler Ross[4]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[6]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 6. 13-Justin Peck[8]; 7. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[1]; 8. 14-Corey Day[7]

TJ Forged Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 8-Cory Eliason[2]; 3. 5-Spencer Bayston[5]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 6. 39-Briggs Danner[8]; 7. 55-Chris Windom[3]; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen[9]; 9. 19A-Aaron Bollinger[11]; 10. 67-JJ Loss[10]; 11. 79-Jordan Thomas[7]

DMI Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[1]; 2. 5R-Tyler Ross[2]; 3. 9P-Parker Price Miller[3]; 4. 83-James McFadden[9]; 5. 16T-Cole Macedo[6]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms[5]; 7. 11-TJ Stutts[4]; 8. 10-Mark Smith[8]; 9. 20-Ryan Taylor[7]; 10. V60-Jordyn Charge[10]

BR Motorsports Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]; 3. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]; 5. 2MD-Cap Henry[5]; 6. 9-Kasey Kahne[7]; 7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[6]; 8. 35-Austin Bishop[10]; 9. 66-Ryan Newton[11]; 10. 16TH-Kevin Newton[8]; 11. 20B-Tim Buckwalter[9]

Winters Performance Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day[1]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise[2]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 4. 42-Sye Lynch[5]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]; 6. 17-Dylan Norris[6]; 7. 1-Brenham Crouch[7]; 8. 10B-Kerry Madsen[8]; 9. 51-Freddie Rahmer[9]; 10. 11T-Mike Thompson[10]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying A: 1. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:11.848[3]; 2. 11-TJ Stutts, 00:11.851[1]; 3. 19-Brent Marks, 00:11.876[10]; 4. 10X-Reese Nowotarski, 00:11.946[8]; 5. 8-Cory Eliason, 00:11.951[15]; 6. 5R-Tyler Ross, 00:11.998[4]; 7. 55-Chris Windom, 00:12.007[2]; 8. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 00:12.036[12]; 9. 5-Spencer Bayston, 00:12.104[5]; 10. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:12.114[14]; 11. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:12.132[13]; 12. 16T-Cole Macedo, 00:12.164[19]; 13. 79-Jordan Thomas, 00:12.170[6]; 14. 20-Ryan Taylor, 00:12.189[9]; 15. 39-Briggs Danner, 00:12.229[11]; 16. 10-Mark Smith, 00:12.239[7]; 17. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:12.267[16]; 18. 83-James McFadden, 00:12.347[20]; 19. 67-JJ Loss, 00:12.552[17]; 20. V60-Jordyn Charge, 00:12.614[18]; 21. 19A-Aaron Bollinger, 00:12.829[21]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying B: 1. 13-Justin Peck, 00:11.939[14]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:11.995[21]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:12.008[20]; 4. 14-Corey Day, 00:12.097[4]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:12.121[15]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:12.126[13]; 7. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:12.159[11]; 8. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:12.305[17]; 9. 2MD-Cap Henry, 00:12.320[18]; 10. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:12.340[6]; 11. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:12.349[8]; 12. 17-Dylan Norris, 00:12.378[12]; 13. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:12.413[9]; 14. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:12.419[7]; 15. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:12.477[2]; 16. 10B-Kerry Madsen, 00:12.478[19]; 17. 20B-Tim Buckwalter, 00:12.509[10]; 18. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 00:12.561[5]; 19. 35-Austin Bishop, 00:12.586[1]; 20. 11T-Mike Thompson, 00:12.919[3]; 21. 66-Ryan Newton, 00:12.927[16]