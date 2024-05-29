Justin Sanders Stays Perfect with SCCT in 2024

PETERSEN MEDIA

Dating back to last season’s finale, Dale Mille Motorsports and Justin Sanders have been the only car to win with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Saturday night’s third event of the 2024 season saw Sanders emerge victorious as he picked up his third win in the series third event of the season giving him four straight dating back to last November.

“We have a lot of great supporters that allow us to be in this position,” Justin Sanders said. “I always say it, but this group has worked so hard to get to this level and I really feel like we are a threat to win any night we check in to the pit area and as a driver there is no better feeling.”

Earning his third fast time award of the season with the series to kick the festivities off, Sanders proceeded to finish second in his heat race, and then second in the Dash aboard the Anrak/Thompson’s Family of Dealerships/North County Plastering backed No. 4SA.

Lining up on the front row of the feature alongside Tanner Carrick, the opening laps of the race were chaotic as numerous stoppages prevented the race from getting into a rhythm.

Once the race got into a flow, Sanders settled into second as he chased after leader, Tanner Carrick. Stalking Carrick, Sanders close in on him once traffic came into play just past the halfway point of the event.

On the 23rd lap, Sanders got the opening he needed as he pounced and took command of the race lead. A pair of stoppages put the field back on Sanders’ rear bumper, but when the checkered flag flew it was Sanders making it a perfect three for three in 2024 with the series.

“It is definitely cool be on the run that we are with the SCCT, and hopefully we can keep it up this week in Placerville, CA,” Sanders added.

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Anrak, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, North County Plastering, Triple X Race Co., Dale Miller Septic Inc., Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, ADCO Custom Driveline and Exhaust, Hair by Lovleen, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 4, Wins- 3 , Top-5’s-4, Top-10’s-4

ON TAP: Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders return to action this Friday night at Placerville Speedway for the SCCT’s portion of the Dave Bradway Jr Memorial.