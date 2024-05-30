Tyler Thompson Leads ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds into Round 2 of Oswego Super Challenge at Oswego Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 30, 2024) – This Saturday night, the thunderous roar of the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds returns to Oswego Speedway for the merged series’ Season Opener, featuring a thrilling 50-lap race with a $6,000 prize on the line. Leading the pack is Oswego’s Tyler Thompson, fresh from a victory in the Jim Shampine Memorial last weekend.

This week, Thompson brings his winning momentum and the Oswego Super Challenge point lead to the ISMA/MSS series, piloting the same Hawk Chassis that propelled him from 11th to victory at the Jim Shampine Memorial last weekend.

This particular Jason Simmons Racing Hawk Chassis will make its winged debut at the Oswego Speedway, having previously triumphed at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and competed at Star and Sandusky Speedway for the Star Classic and Hy-Miler.

“We’re really focusing on the Oswego championship this year, but looking forward to going out with the top wing this weekend,” Thompson said. “We got a brand new Jimmy D motor over the winter and I feel like we have some really good power to pull around the top wing, so I’m pretty excited.”

Chasing Thompson, a complete roster of Supermodifieds will feature notable drivers such as Otto Sitterly, Mike Ordway Jr, Ben Seitz, Trent Stephens, Michael Muldoon, Mike Lichty, Mike McVetta, Mark Sammut, Kyle Edwards, Kody Swanson, and many more.

Sitterly, who clinched two wins out of three wing events at Oswego Speedway last year, also narrowly secured the 2023 Oswego Super Challenge championship title by just three points, edging out Ordway Jr. and Seitz, who tied for second.

Ordway Jr, determined to reclaim the top spot after winning the inaugural top wing Challenge in 2022, won the final round of the Winged Challenge at Oswego last August, and will be debuting Clyde Booth’s brand new No. 61 with the top wing for the first time on Saturday.

In addition to Thompson, several other Oswego Novelis Supermodified regulars are gearing up to compete with the top wing, including Dave Danzer, Dave Shullick Jr, Brandon Bellinger, Dan Connors Jr, Camden Proud, Lou LeVea Jr, and Lou LeVea Sr.

For the first time, John Nicotra’s 2024 edition of the Oswego Super Challenge boasts a lineup of three Oswego Novelis Supermodified tail wing events and the two ISMA/MSS top wing events in June.

These five shows include the Shampine Memorial last weekend, the upcoming winged show on Saturday, June 1, another on Saturday, June 29, the highly anticipated Mr. Supermodified event on August 10, and, of course, the prestigious 68th running of the Bud Classic 200 on September 1.

After the completion of one of five rounds in the Challenge Series, the early points leaders are as follows: Tyler Thompson leads with 225 points, with Dave Shullick Jr. close behind in second with 203 points. Dave Danzer holds third place with 198 points, followed by Otto Sitterly in fourth with 184 points, and Michael Barnes in fifth with 177 points.

You won’t want to miss the 50-lap, $6,000-to-win ISMA/MSS/Oswego Novelis Supers Winged Challenge Opener this Saturday, June 1. The points season continues for the J&S Paving 350 Supers with a 30-lap feature, and the Pathfinder Bank SBS with a 35-lap event. Get your tickets now at OswegoSpeedway.com – just click on “Buy Tickets.”

Stay connected with Oswego Speedway for more information. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@OswegoSpeedway), and Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

2024 OSWEGO SPEEDWAY SUPERMODIFIED CHALLENGE POINT STANDINGS THROUGH JIM SHAMPINE MEMORIAL:

#98 JASON SIMMONS RACING (Tyler Thompson) – 225

#95 OSETEK RACING (Dave Shullick Jr.) – 203

#52 DANZER RACING (Dave Danzer) – 198

#7 JOHN NICOTRA RACING (Otto Sitterly) – 184

#68 SYRELL RACING (Michael Barnes) – 177

#02 DARATT/BELLINGER RACING (Brandon Bellinger) – 177

#61 BOOTH RACING COMPONENTS (Mike Ordway Jr.) – 172

#75 OSETEK RACING (Brian Osetek) – 161

#05 TEAM ABOLD RACING (Jeff Abold) – 159

#01 CONNORS RACING (Dan Connors Jr.) – 159

#90 PATRICK RACING (Jack Patrick) – 150

#54 PROUD MOTORSPORTS (Camden Proud) – 148

#22/29 MCVETTA RACING (Mike McVetta) – 145

#11 VIC MILLER RACING (Ben Seitz) – 142

#22 BRUCE RACING (Mike Bruce) – 136

#41 JOHN COLLOCA RACING (Kyle Perry) – 132

#94 RAYVALS RACING (Logan Rayvals) – 132

#72JR JR FARRELLY MOTORSPORTS (Junior Farrelly) – 129

#66 BUSKE RACING (Lou Levea Sr.) – 125

#20 SNYDER RACING (Nick Snyder) – 122

#0 SNYDER RACING (Tim Snyder) – 115

#15 MULDOON MOTORSPORTS (Michael Muldoon) – 113

#83 WFO MOTORSPORTS (Lou Levea Jr.) – 103