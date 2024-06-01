Ashton Torgerson Victorious with POWRi National Midgets and Xtreme at Coles County Speedway

From POWRi

Mattoon, IL. (5/31/24) Ashton Torgerson would dominate on the high side of Coles County Speedway to earn his third career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, on Friday Night’s exhilarating action after leading twenty-one of the thirty feature laps.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-six entries to the POWRi National Midgets, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would find Zach Daum start the action off with a quick-time in group qualifying with a time of 10.781-second as Chase McDermand, Ryan Timms, and Austin Torgerson would each notch heat racing victories with Kyle Jones gaining the semi-feature win.

Setting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Ashton Torgerson roll an invert of four to set Zach Daum and Gavin Miller on the front row leading the field as the green flag flew with Zach Daum gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Gavin Miller, and Ashton Torgerson began battling inside the early top podium placements.

Driving into top-five contention within the first four laps would find Cannon McIntosh quickly gaining on the leading pack including the pace-setting Zach Daum and battling Gavin Miller Ashton Torgerson, Ryan Timms, and Chase McDermand among the front-runners.

Stepping out to the top-shelf would find Ashton Torgerson overtaking the low-running Zach Daum for the top position with Chase McDermand following suit in the subsequent laps with the battles allowing McIntosh and Miller to stay within striking distance with lap traffic in play.

Setting a blistering pace around in the Coles County debut, Ashton Torgerson would thread the needle within lap traffic as speed was centered around the fence with Chase McDermand gradually gaining on the leader as the laps began to click away rapidly.

Riding the rim to perfection would witness rookie sensation Ashton Torgerson make history as the first National Midget driver to take the checkered flag at Coles County Speedway in dominating fashion with Chase McDermand moving into the runner-up spot as one-time leader Zach Daum finalized the podium placements in a hard-fought thirty lap feature.

“We were all watching all the track prep thinking it was going to be on the bottom, after the restart I looked at the top and kind of threw a slider in three and four and knew the line was there.” said the victorious Ashton Torgerson in the Coles County Speedway winner’s circle. Adding, “In my first midget year I’ve had so much success on this incredible KKM team, I can’t thank everyone enough to be in this position.”

Sticking close to the front of the field from starting fifth would find Ryan Timms finish fourth with Cannon McIntosh rounding out the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Coles County Speedway.

POWRi National Midgets & Xtreme | Coles County Speedway | 5/30/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Group Qualifying Time: 7U-Zach Daum(10.781)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

MPI Semi-Feature Winner: 16-Kyle Jones

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 16-Kyle Jones(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum[1]; 4. 67-Ryan Timms[5]; 5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[12]; 6. 71-Jade Avedisian[8]; 7. 97-Gavin Miller[2]; 8. 21K-Karter Sarff[10]; 9. 16-Kyle Jones[17]; 10. 55-Trevor Cline[6]; 11. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[9]; 12. 56D-Mitchell Davis[18]; 13. 14S-Tyler Edwards[19]; 14. 54-Michael Pickens[11]; 15. 1K-Brayton Lynch[13]; 16. 97K-Kale Drake[16]; 17. 43-Gunnar Setser[20]; 18. 66-Jayden Clay[21]; 19. 98-Elijah Gile[15]; 20. 57-Mark McMahill[22]; 21. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]; 22. 86-Shane Cottle[14].

Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 16-Kyle Jones[1]; 2. 56D-Mitchell Davis[3]; 3. 14S-Tyler Edwards[2]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser[6]; 5. 40B-Blake Brannon[4]; 6. 91-Alex Midkiff[7]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[9]; 8. 57-Mark McMahill[8]; 9. 8X-Jeff Schindler[10]; 10. 7B-Cody Beard[5].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum[4]; 4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[2]; 5. 86-Shane Cottle[7]; 6. 16-Kyle Jones[6]; 7. 56D-Mitchell Davis[8]; 8. 57-Mark McMahill[9]; 9. 43-Gunnar Setser[1].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 55-Trevor Cline[5]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian[2]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]; 5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 6. 14S-Tyler Edwards[6]; 7. 40B-Blake Brannon[9]; 8. 91-Alex Midkiff[7]; 9. 8X-Jeff Schindler[8].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 3. 54-Michael Pickens[1]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 5. 98-Elijah Gile[6]; 6. 97K-Kale Drake[5]; 7. 7B-Cody Beard[7]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[8].

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:10.781[2]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.804[4]; 3. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:10.884[1]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:10.915[3]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.929[6]; 6. 16-Kyle Jones, 00:10.992[9]; 7. 86-Shane Cottle, 00:11.191[8]; 8. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:11.195[5]; 9. 57-Mark McMahill, 00:11.699[7].

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.829[9]; 2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:10.919[7]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:10.981[4]; 4. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:10.998[6]; 5. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:11.081[8]; 6. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:11.191[1]; 7. 91-Alex Midkiff, 00:11.512[2]; 8. 8X-Jeff Schindler, 00:11.621[3]; 9. 40B-Blake Brannon, 00:11.680[5].

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:10.854[7]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:11.052[2]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:11.158[1]; 4. 54-Michael Pickens, 00:11.216[8]; 5. 97K-Kale Drake, 00:11.268[5]; 6. 98-Elijah Gile, 00:11.320[4]; 7. 7B-Cody Beard, 00:11.854[6]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay, 10:00.000[3].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.523[6]; 2. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:10.695[1]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:10.738[2]; 4. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:10.769[5]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.787[4]; 6. 16-Kyle Jones, 00:10.891[9]; 7. 86-Shane Cottle, 00:10.892[8]; 8. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:10.945[3]; 9. 57-Mark McMahill, 00:11.197[7].

Hot Laps 2: 1. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:10.525[8]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.550[9]; 3. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:10.576[6]; 4. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:10.660[4]; 5. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:10.665[1]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:10.786[7]; 7. 40B-Blake Brannon, 00:10.968[5]; 8. 91-Alex Midkiff, 00:11.240[2]; 9. 8X-Jeff Schindler, 00:11.292[3].

Hot Laps 3: 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:10.728[7]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:10.783[1]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:10.791[2]; 4. 97K-Kale Drake, 00:10.832[5]; 5. 98-Elijah Gile, 00:10.850[4]; 6. 54-Michael Pickens, 00:10.854[8]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:11.060[3]; 8. 7B-Cody Beard, 00:11.278[6].

