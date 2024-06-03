Victory Fuel Partners With Ohio Sprint Speedweek

By Aaron Fry

Although there will only be nine main events, drivers will have ample opportunity to taste victory during FAST On Dirt’s 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek, with help from Victory Fuel. The perfect drink to keep you hydrated and energized has come on board to sponsor the fourth heat race at all 2024 FAST events. In addition to heat race cash, a cooler full of free Victory Fuel Throttle Punch and Lucky Lemon Electrolyte Water will be available to all the drivers to stay fresh during the grueling nine consecutive nights.

“We are very proud to get Kevin and Jordan involved with Speedweek”, said Aaron Fry, promoter of the FAST series. “The Swindell name has a lot of history throughout the early years of Speedweek”, he went on to add, “three- or four-day weekends get tough on race teams’ stamina, so we feel this is a fantastic fit to keep our drivers safer and healthier with Victory Fuel”. Victory Fuel’s sponsored Junior Sprint car will be on display in merchandise row at all nine races for fans to see how many young drivers get started in wing car racing. “We are excited to bring our Junior Sprint to the track for young race fans to sit in & fans of all ages to check out. Our 8 & 10 year old boys love to share their passion for sprint car racing and Victory Fuel” said Victory Fuel Sales Representative, Tanya Conley. “We have fun things planned for the fans traveling and camping with us during the series and are looking forward to an epic week of Ohio Sprint car racing”. Victory Fuel is proudly made in the USA and can be ordered online at www.drinkvictory.com and at several tracks and stores throughout the USA.

Victory Fuel joins Tub-O-Towels, Ti22 Performance, Helms & Sons Construction, Hoosier Racing Tires, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, NAPA of Fremont, ALLmobility, and All Star Performance on the growing list of sponsors for the 42nd annual event. The action begins Friday, June 7th at Attica Raceway Park with consecutive nights at Fremont Speedway, Waynesfield Raceway Park, Wayne County Speedway, Hilltop Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Muskingum County Speedway, Millstream Speedway and finally, Saturday, June 15, wrapping up at Atomic Speedway.